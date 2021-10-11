"I didn’t want to be disrespectful, I was highly emotional" - Micahel Slater clarifies his statement after verbal attack on Australian Prime Minister

Michael Slater recently admitted he regrets his actions of verbally attacking Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on a public platform. Slater believes that action might have played a role in his ousting from the commentary team of Channel 7 cricket broadcast.

Earlier during the first half of the IPL, there were restrictions over the travel of Australians after the postponement in March. At the time, a frustrated Michael Slater blamed Morrison for not being able to travel to Australia. The former Australian cricketer said Morrison 'had blood on his hands', referring to the incident.

After all this time, Michael Slater clarified his verbal attack but revealed that he would not apologize for anything. Asked about his comments on Scott Morrison during an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Michael Slater said:

“I didn’t want to be disrespectful. I was highly emotional and people know I handle things differently. I was feeling completely overwhelmed. If I had my time again, bearing in mind it could have had a link to what’s just happened to me at Channel 7, no I wouldn’t do it again.”

It will be interesting to see if channel 7 will reinstate Michael Slater into their commentary team in the near future.

"How dare you treat us like this" - Michael Slater's comments on PM after they were denied entry in Australia after postponement of IPL in March

Michael Slater reportedly blasted out at Morrison after he was not allowed immediate travel permission to fly home after the IPL was suspended. The Indian T20 league was stopped mid-way due to the Covid outbreak in the country. Aiming at the functioning of the Australian government, Slater had said:

“If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It’s a disgrace! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect. And for those who think this is a money exercise. Well forget it. This is what I do for a living and I have not made a penny having left early. So please stop the abuse and think of the thousands dying in India each day. It’s called empathy. If only our government had some!”

Michael Slater @mj_slats I challenge you to a debate anytime PM. I challenge you to a debate anytime PM.

The Australian contingent had to quarantine in the Maldives for some time before returning to their home country after the postponement of the IPL.

