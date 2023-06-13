"I didn’t watch the auction" - Yash Thakur on his immediate reaction on being picked by LSG for IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Yash Thakur definitely stands out as one of the most impressive uncapped Indian players in the IPL 2023.

The young pacer was snapped up in the IPL 2023 auction by the Super Giants for just INR 45 lakh, which now looks like an absolute steal. It was a dream come true for Yash Thakur, but he wasn't aware of it straightaway.

Speaking to News18 CricketNext, here's what Yash Thakur had to say about his and his family's reaction on being picked by LSG in the auction:

“Actually, I didn’t watch the auction, we had a Ranji Trophy match at that time. After the match, I was just driving back home that’s when I saw it on my mobile phone and so I didn’t expect that I would be picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 45 lakh. My parents were very happy and they were really grateful at that time."

Yash Thakur developed the reputation of a match-winner at Vidarbha

Yash Thakur's spectacular performances for Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy helped him gain recognition as a reliable bowler, especially at the death. The pacer spoke about how he kept things simple and replicated his domestic cricket gameplan in the IPL.

He stated:

"When I played for my state team in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, my aim was to help them win matches. The same approach I applied in the IPL too. Of course, there were some butterflies in my stomach and I was a bit nervous before my first game but when I bowled my first ball, everything settled down.

"Then I started thinking about my plans and how to execute them. That’s how I play whether it’s a domestic match or IPL."

Another impressive domestic season for Vidarbha coupled with a successful IPL season next year might well propel Yash Thakur into national reckoning.

