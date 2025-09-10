“I don’t even know what he said” - Team India star reveals first interaction with MS Dhoni during IPL 2020

Team India batter Rinku Singh recently opened up about his first interaction with former skipper MS Dhoni during the IPL 2020 season. The southpaw appeared on a YouTube podcast with Raj Shamani, released on Tuesday, September 9, where he spoke about how nervous he felt before meeting Dhoni and how he brought along his then Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate Kuldeep Yadav for support.

Ad

The Indian cricketer revealed that he kept staring at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran and forgot everything Dhoni was saying. Rinku shared:

“I’ll tell you that scene. After COVID, there was a tournament, IPL in Dubai. It was our last match, we had lost to CSK, and I was scared, these are big players, Mahi bhai. How should I go and meet them? I took Kuldeep bhai, who had already played with them, and said, ‘Kuldeep bhai, let’s talk a little, about batting, come with me.’”

Ad

Trending

“So I went, I was a little nervous, thinking what should I say about batting. He was explaining, explaining, explaining, and I kept looking at him, looking at him. My mind wasn’t processing what he was saying. Then the conversation ended, and I don’t even know what he said, it all went out of my mind. Then I gave an interview, the one that went viral. The thing was, whatever Mahi bhai had told me, I didn’t remember it at all, because I was just looking at him. I was talking to such a big player for the first time, so that thing stayed in my mind. That was the scene, I had completely forgotten everything he had told me,” he added.

Ad

Rinku also revealed that he occasionally speaks with former India skipper Dhoni over calls and aims to learn his mindset and approach to performing in the death overs. He said:

“In the 2023 tournament, we had talked. Sometimes, we talk on call because he used to bat at the same number. So I asked him about his mindset, how he stayed during the last overs. He was saying the same thing, in the last overs it is very important to stay completely calm and to believe in yourself. The number is such that it’s not easy to hit, world-class bowlers are in front of you, so it’s not easy to hit. He used to explain that, whatever ball comes, just react accordingly.”

Ad

Rinku is part of India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign today (Wednesday, September 10) against the UAE in Dubai.

“The whole world praises his fitness” - Rinku Singh heaps high acclaim on the India veteran

In the same conversation, Rinku Singh also praised India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli, noting how the seasoned batter exudes confidence. He said:

Ad

“I have seen that the bigger the players are, the more down-to-earth they are. Players like Surya bhai, Hardik bhai, Virat bhaiya, Rohit bhaiya, even Bumrah, all are very good in nature. Very down-to-earth. That is what makes them so great. If you are not down-to-earth, if you have an attitude where you don’t talk to anyone and are in your own world, that is wrong. You should be above cricket, and that is what makes them great.”

Ad

“One thing I really like is his confidence. Confidence is very, very important in batting. His confidence and stubbornness make him great. That is what makes him a big player. It’s a game of confidence, his stubbornness, his hunger, and his fitness. The whole world praises his fitness. That is what makes him great,” he added.

Virat Kohli is expected to return to action for India’s three-match away ODI series against Australia in October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More