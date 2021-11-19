"I don’t say this much, but I will always be there" - Yuzvendra Chahal shares a heartfelt post after AB de Villiers' retirement 

South Africa's batting sensation AB de Villiers will no longer be seen taking the field for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team. The veteran South African cricketer has announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Friday, November 19.

The dynamic batter's RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal took to his social media to pen an emotional note after the Proteas star's announcement. The crafty leg-spinner recalled how the two had engaged in a lengthy conversation when they met for the very first time.

Chahal also mentioned he now shares a wonderful bond with de Villiers. He revealed how the star batter understands him the best. The leggie noted that he is going to miss playing with him.

The 31-year-old stated he will always be grateful to de Villiers for supporting him both on and off the field. He signed off by adding that he will always be the cricket star's biggest fan.

"AB Sir… words will definitely not do justice to the respect and love I have for you but giving it a try today. Everyone around knows that I’m the least expressive person even when it comes to my professional life… but I still remember the first day of our interaction many years ago which went on for hours and hours."

"Thoughts were flowing in and out that oh god I’m sitting with the legend AB Develliers & Sir the beauty of life is that even though today we share the strongest bond I STILL FEEL THE SAME… omg I’m sitting with AB SIR."

"You have a heart of gold and I know you understand me the best. Will definitely miss you. You provided me the strength and courage to conquer many things in life and I will always be grateful for you. From teaching cricket, giving life lessons to taking me for the most dangerous water ride at Atlantis 😂"

"I’m really thankful for every moment I shared with you SIR. You have a wonderful family and I don’t say this much but I WILL ALWAYS BE THERE ❤️ Love you sir. You’re my legend and I’m your biggest fan. Forever ❤️🧿."

The veteran batter had established himself as a vital cog in the RCB line-up with consistent performances over the years. Alongside Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers was an integral part of the team's core group. Since joining hands with the Bangalore-based franchise, he has amassed 4491 runs in 156 appearances.

