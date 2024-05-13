"I don’t see any problem with some robust discussion between two cricket lovers" - LSG assistant coach Lance Klusener on Rahul-Goenka saga 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) assistant coach Lance Klusener has downplayed the prospect of any rift between franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain KL Rahul. The two prominent figures on the LSG setup were seen having an animated discussion following the team's tame 10-wicket defeat at the hands of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, May 8.

LSG have now suffered heavy back-to-back losses that has taken a serious hit to their net run-rate. The KL Rahul-led side now have 12 points after as many matches which keeps them alive in the competition, but their net run rate of -0.769 puts them under enormous pressure. Furthermore, LSG are done with their home games for the season, and have two away matches against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) lined up at the end of the league stage.

The clip of Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul's discussion on the ground went viral on social media, with fans and pundits being critical of the owner's treatment of the player in such a manner in public.

However, LSG assistant coach Lance Klusener has brushed off the entire incident, claiming it to be 'a storm in a teacup', ahead of LSG's clash against DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“I don’t see any problem with some robust discussion between two cricket lovers. So for us, I guess it’s just a storm in a teacup. We love a robust discussion. I think that’s how teams get better. So, it’s not a big thing for us," Klusener said in the pre-match press conference.

KL Rahul and LSG's approach have been questioned over the course of the tournament, while injuries and availability issues have not helped their case either.

"He probably feels like he’s always having to rebuild" - Lance Klusener feels losing wickets at tough times has made it difficult for KL Rahul this season

KL Rahul was snubbed for Team India's T20 World Cup squad, with the selectors preferring to choose Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant instead. The LSG skipper has had a decent tournament, scoring 460 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 136.09.

“KL has got his own unique style which has made him a fantastic player and respected around the world. I think this IPL has been exceptionally tough for him because we’ve kept losing wickets at stages which hasn’t allowed him to kick on where he likes. He probably feels like he’s always having to rebuild,” Klusener came in defence of KL Rahul.

“I think as a batting unit around KL, we haven’t been as good as we should. It’s just been extremely tough conditions for him. That’s something we’ve chatted about as well — we’ve just kept losing wickets at tough times,” he concluded.

The upcoming clash is also a do-or-die clash for DC, who play their last league game of the season.

