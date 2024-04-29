"I don’t think he’s good enough to bat seven " - Tom Moody on Ravindra Jadeja ahead of India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad announcement

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody believes Ravindra Jadeja is unsuited to be India's No. 7 in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

While Moody picked Jadeja over Axar Patel in his squad, he pointed out how the all-rounder has failed to make a significant impact with the bat in T20 cricket. He opined that India need someone who can play at a better strike rate at that position.

Speaking on Star Sports Press Room, Moody said:

"I wouldn’t be taking both (Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel). I’d be taking Jadeja purely because I’m looking for the best left-arm spinning option. He’s the best left-arm spinner in the country. In my eleven, he’s not batting seven. I don’t think he’s good enough to bat seven in a World Cup side. He’s proven that with his strike rate. You need an impact-type player batting at seven."

Suggesting that he would prefer having Jadeja at No. 8 in India's batting lineup, the cricketer-turned-commentator added:

Ravindra Jadeja has scored 157 runs across six innings for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). His runs have come at a strike rate of 131.93.

"Both of them are equally important to me" - K Srikanth wants both Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel to be in India's T20 World Cup squad

During the same show, former India cricketer and selector K Srikanth opined that the Men in Blue should pick both Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in their 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

He, however, indicated that Jadeja is likely to start ahead of Axar in the team's first match. Speaking about the importance of the two spin-bowling all-rounders, Srikanth said:

"Jadeja will be in the 11 but Axar will also be in the 15. Axar is also a potential match-winner you have to understand that. Axar can bat brilliantly, bowl brilliantly, field brilliantly. But the first choice will go to Jadeja at number 7 by sheer experience and the way he’s played international cricket in the past and he’s a big match player."

"Jadeja is a big match player, but similarly, Axar Patel has done very well, so both Jadeja and Axar Patel will be there. Probably the first nod will go to Jadeja for the first match and then probably Axar Patel. Both of them are equally important to me; it’s like my right eye and left eye; which one do I choose?" he added

Playing for the Delhi Capitals (DC), Axar Patel has amassed 134 runs in eight innings in IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 135.35. While he has seven wickets to his name from 10 innings, Jadeja has claimed five scalps from nine outings.

