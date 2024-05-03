"I was driving the buggy and thought about kicking him out" - Will Jacks' hilarious remark on Glenn Maxwell's IPL 2024 comeback for RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Will Jacks jokingly claimed that he was disappointed to see teammate and fellow all-rounder Glenn Maxwell get back into RCB's playing XI in their previous IPL 2024 fixture against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Maxwell had asked the RCB management for a break after the defeat to the Mumbai Indians as he felt he needed to get back in shape mentally and claimed that he would be available down the road for selection.

The show 'RCB Insider' is famous for humorous and sarcastic conversations that comedian Danish Sait (also known as Mr. Nags) has with several cricketers. He asked Will Jacks about whether the latter tried to injure Glenn Maxwell while they played golf.

Here's what Jacks replied:

"I was happy to get rid of him (during Maxwell's break), now that he is back I am under pressure. I was driving the buggy and thought about kicking him out (on if he tried to injure Maxwell while playing golf)."

Maxwell had missed the 2023 World Cup clash for Australia against England as he had reportedly fallen off a golf cart and faced a concussion.

Will Jacks on being touted as RCB's next AB de Villiers

Will Jacks came into his own against GT as he smashed a hundred off just 41 balls in a knock that involved mind-boggling acceleration. He got the second fifty runs of his innings in just 10 balls and in just six minutes, tearing into Rashid Khan.

The RCB fans have showered their affection on Jacks ever since and some even hailed him as the successor to the great AB de Villiers. Here's what the England all-rounder had to say about it:

"It is a bit daunting, it is a bit scary (becoming the next AB de Villiers for RCB). He is an RCB legend, He is a world legend. It is a lot of weight but I will just have to do what I can."

Despite back-to-back wins over the SunRisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, RCB are still at rock bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. However, they have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs remarkably if they keep winning the rest of their games.

