“I enjoy it” - Naveen-ul-Haq responds to ‘Kohli, Kohli’ taunts from crowd

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has responded to being taunted by Virat Kohli’s name from crowds during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The pacer stated that he ‘enjoys’ the chants as it gives him passion to play well for his team.

Naveen and Kohli were involved in an ugly verbal duel with LSG’s IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Lucknow on May 1. Following the incident, the pacer has taken multiple digs at the RCB star through his social media handles, something which has not gone down well with Kohli fans. They have been taunting the cricketer with chants of ‘Kohli, Kohli’ regularly.

On Wednesday, May 24, as well, the chants could be heard as Naveen ran into bowl in the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians (MI). The crowd intervention seemed to spur the LSG pacer as he responded with ‘shut out the noise’ celebrations after claiming some key wickets.

In a post-match press conference, following LSG’s 81-run loss to MI, Naveen candidly admitted:

"I enjoy it [being taunted by crowd]. I like that everybody in the ground is chanting his [Kohli’s] name, or any other player's name. It gives me passion to play well for my team."

The 23-year-old asserted that outside noise does not bother him since he is focused on doing well as a cricketer.

Naveen elaborated:

"I don't concentrate on the outside noise. I just focus on my own cricket. It's not like if the crowd is chanting or anyone is saying something... it doesn't affect me. As professional sportsmen you have to take it in your stride.

“One day you will not do your best for the team and these fans are going to give it to you. On another day, you'll do a special thing for your team and the same people are going to chant your name.”

Naveen starred with ball for LSG against MI, claiming 4/38. However, their batting failed as Lucknow crumbled to 101 all-out in 16.3 overs, chasing 183.

“It was an achievable target” - Naveen-ul-Haq

While LSG’s batters put up a disappointing performance to go down to MI in the Eliminator, Naveen believed that the target was an achievable one.

He opined:

“It was an achievable target. The wicket was playing quite well. In between, we couldn’t handle the pressure to be honest. We gave away three to four wickets in quick succession. That was the turning point in the game.”

Even though Lucknow lost the game, Naveen impressed many with his bowling effort on Wednesday, especially the use of his slower balls, which brought him a majority of his wickets.

Asked about his variations, the pacer replied:

"You assess the conditions. You see the conditions, what they offer. I think the pitch was offering a bit of help. It wasn't like we were bowling 3-4 slower ones in an over but just to keep the batters guessing, you have to vary your pace and vary your line and length.

“It comes with T20, it's a fast format and you have to adjust quickly and be a step ahead of the batter."

Naveen ended IPL 2023 with 11 wickets in eight matches at an average of 19.91 and an economy rate of 7.82.

