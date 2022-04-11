"I enjoyed the de Kock wicket the most" - Yuzvendra Chahal after match-winning effort vs LSG

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has had a bright start to the IPL 2022 campaign. He once again starred with the ball as Rajasthan downed the Lucknow Super Giants by three runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

The veteran leg-spinner has been in scintillating form since the second half of IPL 2021. He has hit the right areas, given the ball air whenever needed, and varied the pace and the results are for everyone to see.

Yuzvendra Chahal returned with four wickets as the Royals defended their total of 165 runs against a star-studded Lucknow batting unit. The 31-year-old cricketer revealed that Quinton de Kock's wicket gave him maximum satisfaction.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Chahal said:

"I think I enjoyed the de Kock wicket the most since he was set and could have changed the game on his own. Except the last ball I bowled the rest of the spell was good."

Meanwhile, dew has been one of the most debated topics in IPL 2022. However, Yuzvendra Chahal didn't seem too bothered with the ball getting wet. He continued:

"It is my duty and I was always ready bowl at any phase of the innings. I felt that the lesser runs I give initially the better it would be for us."

Throwing light on the difficult period he witnessed during the first phase of IPL 2021, Yuzvendra Chahal stressed that he has belief in his abilities.

"I used to do that (pick wickets) from the start. Just had a bad patch in between but I kept backing myself. My main strength is my mind - I didn't divert from what I usually do and continued to do the same," he added.

"I don't think much about it" - Yuzvendra Chahal on 150 IPL wickets

Chahal on Sunday became only the sixth bowler in IPL history to scalp 150 wickets. However, he is not bothered by the numbers as he shifts his focus to the next game.

He concluded:

"I don't think much about it - even if I have a bad match, I don't think beyond half an hour since the pressure of the next match already sets in."

Chahal is the current purple-cap holder. He is the highest wicket-taker of the season so far, with 11 scalps in four matches at an average of below 10.

