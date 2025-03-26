"I even beat up his coaches"- Former RCB star's father reveals shocking incident from childhood 

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj has disclosed that he has beaten up his son's coaches. Explaining the reason behind it, Yograj said that the coaches tried to spoil his son. Hence, he showed no mercy to them and beat them.

Appearing on Taruwar Kohli's YouTube channel, Yograj Singh spoke about a range of topics, Yuvraj Singh's childhood being one of them. Yograj revealed that Yuvraj did not have much interest in becoming a cricketer, but after five to six years, the left-hander was more committed to the sport than anything.

Further, Yograj disclosed that some of Yuvraj's coaches tried to spoil his game. Without sharing much details, Yograj commented:

"We had our differences, but I never let his cricketing ability fade away. In fact, I even beat up his coaches because they were trying to spoil him." [1:05.4 onwards]

Yograj did not take the name of any coaches. However, he mentioned that he brutally beat them up for trying to ruin his son's career.

"Every week, I would buy a bat for him"- Yograj Singh shares how Yuvraj Singh's passion for cricket grew

Taruwar Kohli asked Yograj how his son's passion for the sport increased. The 67-year-old said that he would buy one bat for his son every week, and at one point, Yuvraj Singh ended up having 150 bats.

"Every week, I would buy a bat for him. Even new balls and pads to make him happy. He would say, 'Dad, bowl to me'. He would play cricket in the day and night. At one point, he had 150 bats, 1,000 balls, 1,000 pads. Bishan Singh Bedi came to my room and saw the 150 bats. He joked if Yuvi scored even 1 run with each bat, he would score 150 runs," Yograj said.

Yograj's hard work played a huge role in Yuvraj Singh's success. Yuvraj went on to win the ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup with the Indian team.

