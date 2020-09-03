'I was extremely upset with Dhoni and Tendulkar for refusing DRS' - Shashi Tharoor

Indian politician Shashi Tharoor recently spoke about the impact that the Decision Review System (DRS) has had on the modern game, and unequivocally stated that it has been one of cricket's best innovations.

In an exclusive interview with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, the former diplomat said that he was very disappointed with Indian cricketers MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar for not embracing DRS in its early days.

Shashi Tharoor claimed that he has been a fan of DRS since its inception into the game of cricket, and that India should have agreed to use it earlier.

"I'm a huge fan of technology. I've been an advocate of DRS from the start, and I was extremely upset with Dhoni and Tendulkar for refusing it. I watch cricket and every time, I've found that we were hard done by umpiring decisions. I never understood why we were so allergic to DRS."

'I never want to see international cricket without DRS ever again' - Shashi Tharoor

MS Dhoni has made a name for himself as one who uses DRS accurately

Shashi Tharoor continued by saying that international cricket should never be without DRS in the future, given how many errors the technology prevents.

"DRS is such a major innovation. I never want to see international cricket without DRS ever again. It is so indispensable and eliminates so many bad decisions, and it creates an additional form of excitement for the viewer. It adds an extra element of tension to the plot and it is a very welcome addition as far as I'm concerned," Shashi Tharoor said.

India were one of the first teams to use DRS in a series against Sri Lanka in 2008, but captain MS Dhoni was reluctant to use it and it was only midway through the previous decade that they embraced it whole-heartedly.

Soon after making his peace with the system, the Chennai Super Kings skipper wowed audiences across the world with his accurate use of DRS, which is something that current Indian captain Virat Kohli hasn't yet mastered.