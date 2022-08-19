"I was in favour of it 10 years ago and I'm in favour of it now" - Scott Styris on IPL's expansion

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris firmly supports the expansion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the new Future Tour Programmes (FTP) cycle. Styris shared that he strongly advocated the move even a decade ago.

In mid-June this year, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the IPL will have an extra 15-day window, extending the duration of the tournament to two and a half months in the ICC's next FTP cycle. The BCCI also secured a deal of ₹48390 crores for IPL's media rights over a five-year period in a virtual auction conducted earlier.

Jay Shah @JayShah I'm pleased to announce that @BCCI has issued the tender document for @IPL media rights for seasons 2023-27. With 2 new teams, more matches, more engagement, more venues, we are looking to take #TataIPL to newer and greater heights. I'm pleased to announce that @BCCI has issued the tender document for @IPL media rights for seasons 2023-27. With 2 new teams, more matches, more engagement, more venues, we are looking to take #TataIPL to newer and greater heights.

Speaking on Sports 18 show 'Sports Over The Top', Scott Styris reminisced about conversations floating ten years ago concerning the IPL being a three-month season.

With the move finally coming to fruition, the former Kiwi cricketer extended his support for the expansion as it allows players of all nationalities to come together and play.

Styris said:

"I remember 10 years ago the conversation was all around how it was going to creep four or five days each year and it will get to a three-month season. Well, we are starting to get there now. It is just taking a little longer than we expected, and I think you are right."

"I think it will become the focal point that will allow all the players from all over the world to come together and play without any issues from a nationality perspective. I was in favour of it 10 years ago and I'm in favour of it now."

However, the news hasn't gone down well, notably with former Australian keeper-batter Adam Gilchrist. Gilchrist's comments came after David Warner's announcement of his availability for the IPL-backed UAE T20 league over Australia's Big Bash League.

"I would love to see it continue" - Scott Styris on 50-over cricket

Scott Styris. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Scott Styris, a veteran of 188 ODIs, stated that he enjoyed the format amid talk of it fading away as it requires a balanced approach from the players. Hence, the Australia-born cricketer wants it to continue and carry relevance.

Styris added:

"Yeah, that is a tough one. This one I have not really worked out in my head and the reason for that is I really enjoyed one-day cricket. I felt it was a mixture of power which I like in terms of cricket. I think that just allows to fit in with other sports around the world."

"Power, speed, stamina, agility, strength all of those things all of that kicks in as well as the traditional cricket where there is the rotation of the strike. So, I would love to see it continue and I would love to see it still have meaning, not just at the World Cup."

The likes of Moeen Ali, Wasim Akram, Ravi Shastri, and Usman Khawaja have predicted the death of ODI cricket in a few years. However, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has voiced his support for the format, stating that he has gained prominence through that.

