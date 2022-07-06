"I am a fearless batter, but never reckless" - Dewald Brevis on his assault against Rahul Chahar

South Africa's young sensation Dewald Brevis took the world by storm in the 2022 U19 World Cup. Although his country couldn't win the title, Brevis ended up winning the Player of the Tournament award.

The 19-year-old scored a staggering 506 runs in the tournament at a sensational average of 84.33 with three half-centuries and two centuries to his name.

He also smashed 45 fours and 18 huge sixes and looked head and shoulders above any other batter at that level.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Dewald Brevis opened up on his experience at the U19 World Cup and revealed his favorite knock from the tournament. He said:

"It's hard to highlight a specific knock. For me, in every game, there was something special. Whether it was with the bat or the ball. It was a very special knock in our opening game against India. I learned so much about myself and my way of playing, especially ODI games. For example how to pace my innings and read the situation better."

Dewald Brevis on his carnage against Rahul Chahar

Naturally, Dewald Brevis attracted attention in the IPL 2022 mega auction after the U19 World Cup that he had. He was snapped up by the Mumbai Indians (MI) and got quite a few games to show what he is capable of.

What made Brevis an overnight sensation in India was his belligerent hitting against Punjab Kings leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

Although MI lost that game, Brevis made a quickfire 49 which included smashing four sixes and a boundary in one over against Chahar. Here's what the 19-year-old had to say about it:

"While facing bowlers, I always show intent. I am a fearless batter, but never reckless. When I was facing Rahul Chahar, I was looking to attack. The four sixes and a boundary came naturally. My hands and body took over because it was in my area to score. My fearlessness has always been there since I was a small boy. I will always keep it."

Dewald Brevis on playing for South Africa

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Brevis wasn't included in South Africa's T20I squad for the five-match T20I series against India. Captain Temba Bavuma had mentioned that Brevis needs to play domestic cricket and prove himself.

The teenager claimed that he is ready to put the hard yards in to represent his country across all formats. He concluded by saying:

"I am ready for the Protea call-up. I want to represent my country and establish myself across all three formats. I like batting at No.3, but I can also bat at other positions, wherever the team needs me."

Dewald Brevis definitely has the talent to become a world-class international cricketer. But if he finds the consistency that his idol AB de Villiers showed at the highest level, he will certainly rule over the next decade or more.

