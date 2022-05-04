"I feel sorry for him" - Brad Hogg on Ravindra Jadeja relinquishing CSK captaincy in IPL 2022

Former Australian bowler Brad Hogg believes Ravindra Jadeja never had the full Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad at his disposal during his captaincy stint.

The all-rounder stepped down from the role only eight matches into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, leaving MS Dhoni to lead the side once again.

The defending champions have been mounted with injury concerns right from the word go. Their prized acquisition at the mega auction and lead pacer Deepak Chahar was injured right before the tournament. The likes of Adam Milne and Moeen Ali were further casualties in the ongoing event.

Believing that leading a depleted squad put extra pressure on Ravindra Jadeja, Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"I feel sorry for Jadeja. There have been personnel that have been missing. Especially, Chahar with the ball. So, Jadeja effectively did not have the full quota of players in the squad. So that's put extra pressure on him. But, at the end of the day, CSK are on the backfoot. They have made the move."

The Super Kings could only muster two wins under Jadeja after beginning the tournament on a four-match losing streak. They secured wins over rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians before MS Dhoni took over.

"CSK and the management should have been thinking about this when they went to the auction" - Brad Hogg

The franchise announced Ravindra Jadeja's appointment as captain only a few days before the commencement of the season. The four-time winners were not in the hunt for a captain at the mega auction.

Opining that the Chennai-based franchise should have bid hard for an Indian captaincy prospect, Brad Hogg said:

"CSK and the management should have been thinking about this when they went to the auction this year when there was a small hint that Dhoni will not continue."

Hogg concluded:

"They should have been going hard after an Indian player to take over from Dhoni."

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL



Tune into Star Sports Network at : PM for the LIVE 🏏 action!



#RCBvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 Arise! Awake and Start the whistles 🥳 It’s Matchday!Tune into Star Sports Network atPM for the LIVE 🏏 action! Arise! Awake and Start the whistles 🥳 It’s Matchday! Tune into Star Sports Network at 7️⃣:3⃣0️⃣ PM for the LIVE 🏏 action! #RCBvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 https://t.co/wOeMAw8gR6

CSK returned to winning ways following Dhoni's return to the helm as they defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs. With the franchise barely alive in the race to the playoffs, they will take on RCB at the MCA Stadium in Pune later tonight, desperately needing a win.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra