"I felt I could have done better" - Ravindra Jadeja's huge statement on 2022 captaincy saga at CSK amid IPL 2025

Star Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja opened up on his controversial removal as captain mid-way during the IPL 2022 season. Jadeja appeared on a podcast with fellow teammate Ravichandran Ashwin amid the ongoing 2025 season of the cash-rich event.

As MS Dhoni had decided to step down from captaincy, Ravindra Jadeja was appointed as skipper for the 2022 season. However, the move did not work out well as CSK ended up losing their first four matches and were at the bottom of the table.

Eight games into the season, Ravindra Jadeja was sacked from captaincy with MS Dhoni being reappointed as skipper. Even with Dhoni coming back, CSK's fortunes did not change as they failed to make it to the playoffs that year.

Appearing on Ashwin's podcast three years after the incident, in 2025, Jadeja opened up about the whole captaincy saga.

"It was difficult. In T20 cricket, every ball is an event. It is a fast game but for me it was an experience. I could have done better. As a captain, if your team is not doing well then all the blame falls on the captaincy. Thinking, bowling changes, fielding chances. Unfortunately, the team was not doing well. If we were winning and everyone was contributing, then it was not rocket science," he said.

"Sometimes, normal things work, but when your players, batters and bowlers don't contribute, you cannot win in the T20 format. I felt I could have done better, I could have done differently," the all-rounder added.

While there were speculations about a possible rift between the management and Jadeja. However, he played for them in the 2023 season, scoring the winning runs for the side in their championship match, and is a part of the team to date.

How did Ravindra Jadeja fare for CSK in IPL 2025?

The 2025 season has not been a great one for CSK. They failed to make the playoffs and finished at the bottom of the table with just four wins and eight points from 14 matches.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was retained for a huge sum of ₹18 crores ahead of the mega auction, did not have the best of seasons and couldn't stand up to the team's expectations. However, he did perform better than many others on the side.

With the bat, he scored 301 runs from 14 innings at an average of 33.44 and a strike-rate of 135.58 with two half-centuries. With the ball, he bagged ten wickets at an average of 32.40 and an economy rate of 8.56.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More