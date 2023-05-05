"I felt that he was playing his role perfectly"- Jhulan Goswami feels KL Rahul's injury is massive loss for LSG

Former Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami feels the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are extremely unfortunate to see their captain KL rahul get ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2023 season.

Rahul injured his thigh muscle while fielding in the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He confirmed on Friday that he had to opt for a surgery. This has not only ruled him out of the tournament, but also out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final next month.

In a media interaction arranged by Jio Cinema, Jhulan Goswami, who is also an IPL expert and commentator for Bengali feed, explained how crucial was KL Rahul's role as a captain and a batter for LSG.

"Lucknow Super Giants will definitely miss KL Rahul because the way he was handling the team was brilliant. I was impressed with his captaincy and although people said his strike rate was lower, I felt that he was playing his role perfectly this season. Very unfortunate that he got injured and wishing him a speedy recovery."

Jhulan Goswami also spoke about Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma's form this season. Although Rohit has been a bit inconsistent, Goswami thinks 'Hitman' is one big knock away from getting into form.

"I don’t think Rohit Sharma’s form is a concern. Although he didn’t fire, Mumbai won their last two games comfortably. We know what he can do and he is just one big knock away. He is batting well but is just not being able to contribute in a big way. I hope that he gets a good start in the next game and scores big."

'Mohammed Shami is one of the best seam bowlers India has ever produced': Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami hailed Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Shami for his incredible form in the IPL 2023 season. Shami has already picked up 18 wickets so far, and is the joint-highest along with teammate Rashid Khan in this season.

The speedster has been simply sensational for India as well and it is a testament to his supreme fitness. On a Sportskeeda query related to Shami, Goswami stated:

"Mohammed Shami is one of the best out-and-out seam bowlers India has ever produced. Everybody’s physique is different, but yes every fast bowler needs to prepare well in order to ensure that the chances of injury can be limited. Injuries can happen to anyone, but they need to prepare well be it training or diet or even rest.

"When Shami was injured, he worked on his fitness and technique and the way he is bowling, he needs to continue because it is an important year for Indian cricket as well."

With India's pace department hit with multiple injuries, Shami's form will be crucial to their chances in the WTC final.

