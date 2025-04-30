"I get goosebumps when I think of it" - AB de Villiers responds to question about potential RCB comeback amid IPL 2025

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers recently commented on the possibility of him playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) one more time. The swashbuckling batter announced his retirement from all forms of the game following the 2021 edition.

During a recent live session on his YouTube channel 'AB de Villiers 360', a fan asked him to comment on a potential comeback to the RCB team. Responding to the question, he clarified that he won't be returning to the IPL as a player.

The 41-year-old said (20:42):

"I get goosebumps when I think of it, I promise you. It would have been so nice, but I am done and dusted. I am 41 years old, one eye is troubling me a bit. I am going to play a bit of casual cricket. Competitive, but casual.

"There will be too much pressure when I go into the IPL for RCB again. I will expect too much of myself. Having not played for many years, the level is really, really high there. I don't know, never say never I guess, but I don't think so guys."

AB de Villiers had a memorable stint with the RCB. He was part of the side for 11 seasons. He remains the franchise's second-highest run-getter, with 4,522 runs across 145 innings.

AB de Villiers shares his prediction for IPL 2025 playoffs

During another live session on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers named the four teams who would qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, according to him. He opined that apart from RCB, the other teams who would finish in the top four would be Gujarat Titans (GT), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

It is worth mentioning that the Rajat Patidar-led RCB have looked in stunning form this year. They are currently placed at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, having claimed seven wins in 10 fixtures. They became the first team in the league's history to win six consecutive away games in a season.

RCB will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 3.

