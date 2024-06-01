"I go back to the 16-year-old and I ask him how did you do it, why did you do it?" - Hardik Pandya on overcoming current difficult phase of his career

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya admits being back in the zone of his younger self as he attempts to come out of a difficult phase in his career. The 30-year-old endured a dismal IPL 2024 campaign as the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain and with his all-round performances.

Hardik replaced long-time skipper Rohit Sharma at the franchise's helm, resulting in him being booed by MI fans in stadiums nationwide. Despite boasting a formidable squad on paper, the side finished at the bottom of the table with only four wins in 14 outings.

In an interview with Star Sports ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya spoke in detail about overcoming the torrid phase.

"Hardik Pandya right now at 30 is a much, much easier job compared to what Hardik Pandya was when I was 16. So I go back to the 16-year-old and I ask him how did you do it, why did you do it? At that point of time, I didn't have facilities or opportunities. Hard work gave me opportunities and opened doors for me. So I am in that zone right now [where] I am going and asking the 16-year-old - because he is my actual motivator, because if that guy hadn't set the platform I probably wouldn't have been here," said Hardik.

Hardik struggled with bat and ball in the 2024 IPL season, averaging 18 with no half-centuries and an economy of 10.75 in 14 games.

"I have gone through these phases many times and I will come out of it as well" - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya admitted going through a down period in his career but backed himself to come out of it as he has in the past.

Despite his below-par IPL 2024, the all-rounder remains a vital cog in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Eventually, I believe, you have to stay in the battle. Sometimes life puts you in situations where things are tough, but I believe that if you leave the game or the field, the battle that is, you won't get what you want from your sport, or the results you are looking for. At the same time these things happen; there are good times and bad times, these are phases that come and go. That is fine. I have gone through these phases many times and I will come out of it as well," said Hardik.

Hardik has made a promising start to his T20 World Cup campaign with a 23-ball 40 in India's ongoing warm-up game against Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue will play their tournament opener against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

