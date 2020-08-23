I am very happy that I am getting to play cricket: Harshal Patel

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Harshal Patel is really excited to feature in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. After much delay, the mega tournament is set to be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Harshal Patel revealed that it has still not sunk in because of the delays that have taken place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But he is extremely happy to finally get back to the game and is grateful for the opportunity that has come his way through the Delhi Capitals.

"Yes, it is still sinking in. Even when I was sitting in the car, it had still not sunk in. I am very happy that I am getting to play cricket and very excited to get this opportunity to play in the IPL again, even in these circumstances," Harshal Patel said in a video posted on the official Instagram page of the Delhi Capitals.

Harshal Patel had a fantastic 2019-20 domestic season

Harshal Patel is coming into the new season on the back of a brilliant 2019-20 domestic season. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he picked up ten wickets, and in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, while opening the batting for Haryana, he scored 374 runs at an average of 31.16 and had an impressive strike rate of 165.48.

Although he may not get a start at the top of the order, Harshal Patel could be utilized as a finisher thanks to the wonderful form he has displayed in the domestic white-ball tournaments. Harshal Patel continued his glorious form in red-ball cricket too, picking up 52 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and contributing 229 runs with the bat, lower down the order.

Harshal Patel could be the X-factor for the Delhi Capitals as they continue their quest of winning their maiden IPL title.