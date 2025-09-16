  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "I was very happy that he knew my name" - Shashank Singh opens up on conversation with RCB legend after IPL 2025 final

"I was very happy that he knew my name" - Shashank Singh opens up on conversation with RCB legend after IPL 2025 final

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 16, 2025 19:38 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Shashank Singh almost pulled off a miraculous win for PBKS in the IPL 2025 final [Credit: Getty]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh revealed having an hour-long conversation with former South African captain AB de Villiers after the IPL 2025 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). As one of RCB's all-time greats, De Villiers was in attendance for the summit clash in Ahmedabad.

Ad

The franchise finally broke their trophy drought, defeating PBKS by six runs to win their maiden IPL title. Meanwhile, Shashank was at the opposite end of the spectrum as his side missed the opportunity to win their first-ever IPL title.

Yet, he was one of the bright spots for PBKS, scoring an unbeaten 30-ball 61 in defeat.

Recalling his interaction with De Villiers after the IPL 2025 final in a recent interview with Crictracker, Shashank said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I talked to him for an hour. And he knew about it. And I was very happy that he knew my name. Because 10 years ago, or 5 years ago, I didn't think that AB de Villiers would know my name. So it was a big thing for me. He knew my name. He came to our final match this year. He came to watch the match."
Ad

He continued:

"Obviously, I told him that when I was batting, he told someone that this guy can change the game. I mean, again, it was a compliment. Sometimes, such compliments touch you a lot. So I mean, AB de Villiers is your idol, and he was saying that I can change the game. I felt very good that I am in the right direction. I am on the right path."
Ad

Shashank enjoyed an excellent IPL 2025 season with the bat, finishing with 350 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 153.50 in 17 games.

"I told him that you are my idol" - Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh further opened up about expressing his admiration for AB de Villiers in the interaction with the Protea legend after the IPL 2025 final. De Villiers is the eighth leading run-scorer in the IPL with 5,162 runs at an average of almost 40 and a strike rate of 151.68 in 184 outings.

Ad
"I like AB de Villiers a lot. I always consider him my idol. Especially the way he used to play white ball. I told him that you are my idol and I am a big fan of yours, and that's why I want to be like you. You play a lot of shots, and I don’t think I can play all those, because in the world, there are very few people who can play like that. But your mindset, your intention, that's what I want to learn from you," said Shashank Singh (via the aforementioned source).

Apart from his incredible IPL numbers, De Villiers also enjoyed tremendous success in international cricket, finishing with over 20,000 runs and 47 centuries across formats.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications