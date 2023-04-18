"I honestly didn't feel we would have an off-day"- Virender Sehwag recalls Murali Vijay's carnage against Delhi in IPL 2012 playoffs

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag recalled the comprehensive loss that the Delhi Daredevils (DD) faced in the IPL 2012 Qualifier 2 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk. The former DD skipper accepted that their team were blown away by a Murali Vijay Masterclass.

Vijay scored 113 runs off just 58 balls and propelled CSK to a mammoth total of 222/5 in their 20 overs. The target proved to be just too much for DD as they were bundled out for just 136 and thus were knocked out of the competition.

Speaking to Star Sports, Virender Sehwag spoke about how tough it was as an opposition skipper to stop Murali Vijay and CSK. He said:

"We were playing good cricket that season and I honestly didn't feel we would have an off-day. Irfan Pathan was injured so I brought in an off-spinner for tackling Michael Hussey. But I didn't know that Murali Vijay wouldn't let him bowl to Hussey (laughs)."

Murali Vijay was also present in the discussion and even recalled his sensational hundred, speaking about how motivated he was to do well against DD. He added:

"I was pumped up to play against a top side like Delhi and was in good form. We as a team were also building up in the right way for the playoffs and the match happened in Chepauk and I had a good time."

IPL has churned out unbelievable stories: Ravi Shastri

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri believes that apart from being a mode of entertainment for fans, the IPL has also been able to make careers for almost everyone in the cricketing domain.

Shastri gave examples of the humble backgrounds that some players come from and how the IPL has changed their lives. He stated:

"Look at Rinku Singh and Mohammed Siraj. The stories that IPL has been able to churn out is unbelievable. Parents encourage their kids to take up the game, sometimes for IPL more than India because of the money involved. It has made careers both inside and outside the game. This juggernaut will keep on moving and peeling diamonds on the way."

The league has been a massive platform for young Indian talents to step up and show what they are made of. It has and will continue to produce future stars for the Indian team.

Poll : 0 votes