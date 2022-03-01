"I hope you can all respect and appreciate my decision" - Jason Roy explains withdrawal from IPL 2022

With days to go until the IPL 2022 season begins, English opener Jason Roy has pulled out due to bubble fatigue. Gujarat Titans acquired his services at his base price of INR 2 crore at the mega auction in February.

Roy has now taken to his official Instagram handle to explain the rationale behind his decision. He revealed that the events that have gone on in the world over the last few years weighed heavily on him.

The 31-year-old now wants to have some quality family time and also work on his game ahead of a busy international season.

"Hi everyone, especially the Gujarat Titans fans and squad," Roy wrote on Instagram. "It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's tournament. I want to thank the management and the captain Hardik for putting your faith in me and picking me in the auction.

"However with everything going on in the world over the last 3 years it's added up and taken it's toll on me," he added. "I feel it's only right I spend some quality time with my family. As well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year."

Despite not being able to turn up for any of Gujarat Titans' games, he wished the franchise all the best for the upcoming IPL season.

"I will be following each game of the Titans and backing them to lift the trophy in their first year of the tournament," he wrote. "Thank you everyone for the continued support and I hope you can all respect and appreciate my decision."

IPL remembers who pulled out and that affects future purchases of the same player: Aakash Chopra after Jason Roy's decision

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the IPL will always remember the players who withdrew ahead of the season. Chopra felt the players dent their chances of getting picked at future auctions with such late decisions. However, he was empathetic towards Jason Roy and reiterated that bubble fatigue is a credible issue.

In a tweet in this regard, Chopra wrote:

"Bio-bubble fatigue is REAL. Nobody should ever trivialise it. One could understand why Roy has pulled out of the IPL. That said…it puts GT in a soup. And IPL remembers who pulled out & when…and that affects future purchases of the same player. It’s not heartless but pragmatic.."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Bio-bubble fatigue is REAL. Nobody should ever trivialise it. One could understand why Roy has pulled out of the IPL. That said…it puts GT in a soup. And IPL remembers who pulled out & when…and that affects future purchases of the same player. It’s not heartless but pragmatic.. Bio-bubble fatigue is REAL. Nobody should ever trivialise it. One could understand why Roy has pulled out of the IPL. That said…it puts GT in a soup. And IPL remembers who pulled out & when…and that affects future purchases of the same player. It’s not heartless but pragmatic..

Jason Roy was the leading contender for the opening slot in the Gujarat Titans line-up after the conclusion of the auction. However, the team management must now explore other options due to the unavailability of Roy.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee