"I hope Chinnaswamy keeps loving and supporting me" - RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of IPL 2023 clash against RCB 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has expressed excitement ahead of the IPL 2023 match against his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday, April 23.

Chahal reminisced about his eight-year association with the team and the stadium, where he made a name for himself and went on to become the lead spinner in the Indian team.

Yuzvendra Chahal has played 41 IPL matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium so far, picking up 51 wickets at an average of 21.43 and a strike rate of 16.62, including two four-wicket hauls, with 4/25 being his best figures at the venue.

In a video uploaded to Rajasthan Royals' official Instagram handle, Chahal shed light on his emotions about playing in Bangalore after a while, saying:

"Playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is a different feeling. I have played here for eight years. I always get a feeling of playing at home here. I always enjoy playing here. I went inside and told Harshal (Patel), that it's my place, I have sat here for eight years. I was just talking to them, and they are very happy. It's good to see your old mates."

On his bowling strategy in batting-friendly conditions at the venue, he added:

"I think you can bowl with a free mind here, Just give your best and it is not that hard for the bowlers. Its about just enjoying. Self-belief is the key here. You should not worry about the ground being small, it's easy to score runs here and the ball travels a lot, but you should enjoy that challenge."

Chahal also hoped that the Bangalore fans would continue cheering for him even though he is on the opposition team.

"Playing here is a different kind of feeling. I am very excited. Whatever the result, I am going to enjoy my level best. I hope Chinnaswamy keeps loving and supporting me," he concluded.

RR's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #32 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 23, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #37 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 27, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #48 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 5, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #52 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 7, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #56 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 11, 2023, Venue: Kolkata, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #60 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 14, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #66 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 19, 2023, Venue: Dharamshala, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Poll : 0 votes