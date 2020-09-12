I hope Delhi Capitals win IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen took to Instagram to make his support for the Delhi Capitals known. He posted a photo of himself and said he hoped that the Capitals would win IPL 2020 in the caption.

"From a bubble in the UK to a bubble in Dubai...! I love that we have cricket back and as always very excited about working on the @iplt20. Who's winning? I hope Delhi," the caption read.

The former RCB captain is set to perform broadcasting duties during the IPL 2020 season. Pietersen was a part of the commentary panel during the England versus Australia T20I series. He is now making his way to the UAE to cover IPL 2020.

Delhi capitals have put together a strong squad for IPL 2020

The Delhi Capitals have built a strong squad for IPL 2020 and in all probability can win the tournament.

Pietersen had played for the Delhi-based franchise before and therefore felt a connection with the team. Although the name has changed from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals, his loyalty still seems to lie with the franchise.

Delhi Capitals have put together a really strong squad for IPL 2020. The trades of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin into the side have added to the depth in the Indian batting and spin bowling department respectively.

The presence of power-hitters like Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer has made sure that the Delhi Capitals are likely to end their innings well. The presence of the likes of Kagiso Rabada and dark horse Anrich Nortje, along with the experience of Ishant Sharma ensure that they have a more-than-capable bowling attack.

The Delhi Capitals begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Kings XI Punjab on 20th September at Dubai. They will be looking to end their long wait for that elusive maiden IPL title.