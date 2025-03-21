"I hope this ends" - Mohammed Siraj asks paparazzi not to spread rumors using his name in now-deleted Instagram story

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj urged the Indian paparazzi not to use his name to spread rumors. The fast bowler posted an Instagram story, expressing his disappointment over paparazzi using his name but deleted the story a few minutes later.

He quashed the rumors about his dating life sparked by the paparazzi and called conjecture 'untrue and baseless'. Hoping to put an end to the scrutiny around his personal life, Siraj wrote:

"I request paparazzi's to stop asking questions around me. It is completely untrue and baseless. I hope this ends."

On the cricketing front, Mohammed Siraj was roped in by GT for ₹10 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their opening match of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25.

"Selection is not in my hands" - Mohammed Siraj on 2025 Champions Trophy snub

Mohammed Siraj was among the notable absentees from India's 2025 Champions Trophy main squad. He was named as one of the non-traveling reserves for the ICC event.

Speaking about the snub, he emphasized that selection was not in his hands and his focus remains on performing well for GT in IPL 2025. The seamer was quoted as saying by The Indian Express:

"Look, selection is not in my hands. I have only a cricket ball in my hands and I wanted to do as much as I can with that. I don’t want to put pressure on myself thinking about selection, as I want to focus on my performance."

He acknowledged that India's upcoming assignments like the England tour and Asia Cup are on his mind but his priority at the moment is helping GT win another IPL title. Siraj added:

"Yeah aș a player, it remains in the back of your mind that there is a tour of England and the Asia Cup but I don’t really seriously think about it, as my focus is on IPL and doing well for Gujarat Titans and helping them win another IPL title."

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Team India won the 2025 Champions Trophy unbeaten. The Men in Blue clinched a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

