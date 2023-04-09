"I had injections last week and they've worked their magic"- PBKS all-rounder Liam Livingstone gives an update on his participation in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Liam Livingstone recently gave a positive update on his injury status and arrival in India for IPL 2023. Livingstone revealed that the medication he took worked well and that he might travel to India in the coming two days if everything goes according to plan.

The 29-year-old is an integral part of the Punjab Kings franchise, who signed him with a hefty paycheck of INR 11.50 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Liam Livingstone repaid the PBKS management's faith by scoring 437 runs across 14 matches last year and ended up as their standout batter of the season. He hit four half-centuries and scored his runs at an astonishing strike rate of 182.08 throughout the season.

PBKS have felt Livingstone's absence in the two matches they have played in IPL 2023, even though they won on both occasions. They lacked a flamboyant big-hitting international finisher in the middle order.

In a video uploaded by Lancashire Cricket on Twitter, Liam Livingstone spoke about his participation in IPL 2023 for PBKS, saying:

"I had injections last week and they've worked their magic, so hopefully in the next 48 hours I'll be on my way out to India. It's been a long time coming, but finally, there's light at the end of the tunnel for me."

Lancashire Cricket @lancscricket



An update from



Keep an eye out for our new "I had injections last week and they've worked their magic, so hopefully in the next 48 hours I'll be on my way out to India."An update from @liaml4893 on his @PunjabKingsIPL arrival.Keep an eye out for our new #LancsTV @IPL show, featuring @katecross16 & Livi! "I had injections last week and they've worked their magic, so hopefully in the next 48 hours I'll be on my way out to India." An update from @liaml4893 on his @PunjabKingsIPL arrival. 🇮🇳Keep an eye out for our new #LancsTV @IPL show, featuring @katecross16 & Livi! https://t.co/MRNLTYtZfn

PBKS' schedule for their remaining matches of IPL 2023

Match 3: April 9, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Match 4: April 13, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 5: April 15, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Match 6: April 20, 3:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 7: April 22, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 8: April 28, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 9: April 30, 3:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Match 10: May 3, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 11: May 8, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Match 12: May 13, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Match 13: May 17, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

Match 14: May 19, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

Poll : 0 votes