"I do not joke around" - When MS Dhoni gave an interesting insight into his ‘Captain Cool’ personality

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is often referred to as 'Captain Cool' for the calm and composed demeanor that he maintained on the cricket field. Irrespective of whether the match was on a knife's edge or heading towards a one-sided result, the veteran keeper-batter's process on the field remained more or less the same.

Ad

A number of former and current cricketers and experts have lauded Dhoni for his ability to not lose his cool even under the most extreme of situations. Even after having retired from international cricket back in 2020, the Ranchi-born legend remains immensely popular during his IPL appearances. His ice-cool image is undoubtedly one of the reasons behind the continued admiration.

Interestingly, during his appearance on the 'Breakfast With Champions' talk show hosted by Gaurav Kapur in 2017, Dhoni's long-time India teammate and good friend Suresh Raina had cheekily commented that the legendary stumper did get angry on the field, but the cameras hardly picked it up.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to Raina's comment on his on-field personality at an event organized by Indian Army in North Kashmir, Dhoni explained:

“There are many zones in the middle of it where you enjoy and make fun. Once (I am playing) in the ground, I do not joke around, but inside the dressing room, I enjoy a lot. I conduct myself according to how I think I should conduct myself in different areas."

Ad

Ad

Dhoni and Raina were involved in a number of fruitful partnerships for India in the one-day format. As a pair, in 73 innings they scored 3,585 runs at an average of 56.90. The duo was involved in nine century stands and 18 half-century partnerships, with a best of 196*.

What Suresh Raina said about MS Dhoni on Breakfast With Champions

During his appearance on Breakfast With Champions back in 2017, Raina shared some interesting insights into Dhoni's personality. Explaining how the former India captain evaded getting caught on camera when he was angry, Raina quipped:

Ad

"He does get angry, you don't see it. The cameras don't pick it up. But as soon as the telecast cuts to advertisements, he'll go 'Sudhar ja tu'. He does it inconspicuously."

Ad

Raina went on to add that if was difficult to figure out whether or not Dhoni was angry even though the keeper-batter did not wear sunglasses. He humorously went on to explain:

"Despite not wearing sunglasses... you still cannot tell. Because he doesn't even wear sunglasses...His eyes don't show any emotion. And I'm like, 'come on man... show us some reaction'."

While Raina has retired from all forms of cricket, 43-year-old Dhoni remains active on the IPL circuit. He will be seen representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming edition of the T20 league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news