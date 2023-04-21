"I just want to focus on feeling good at the minute" - MI's Jofra Archer on return from injury

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jofra Archer is vying to return within the next week after missing their last four matches with soreness in his right elbow. As per reports, there is a possibility that he could potentially play in Saturday's fixture against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Archer made his Mumbai Indians debut in their season opener against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bangalore and looked in decent rhythm. Despite MI receiving a hammering at the hands of RCB, he finished with figures of 0/33 in his four overs.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, the 28-year-old pace sensation said:

"Obviously the last two weeks aren't exactly what you would hope for after being so fully active, But it's what you expect when you've been off for a long time: the body's not going to be 100 percent straight away. There are going to be moments where it feels a lot more serious than it actually is."

He continued:

"I don't know which game will be the next game, but I'm just trying to put myself in the best position possible. To be honest, I still want to bowl fast and stuff - but when you feel good, you bowl good. I just want to focus on feeling good at the minute."

Jofra Archer was signed by the franchise in the 2022 mega auction for eight crore rupees but missed last season due to an elbow and back stress fracture.

He finally returned to action for England in the ODI series against South Africa and played for MI Cape Town in the SA T20 league that followed.

Archer has also been fantastic in his three previous IPL seasons for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), picking up 46 wickets at an extremely impressive average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.10.

"Everyone has welcomed me with open arms" - Jofra Archer on his Mumbai Indians experience.

Despite playing just one game this season, England pacer Jofra Archer feels at home and credits the franchise for looking after him and welcoming him with open arms.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Archer said:

"I've been really well looked after here. You feel at home, Everyone has welcomed me with open arms. It's a great franchise and hopefully, I get the opportunity to win a few games for them. We've won more games than we've lost which is miles better than what we did last year, so everything is going well and the mood in the camp is good."

Archer also spoke about the atmosphere at the Wankhede Stadium while looking forward to his home debut.

"I probably didn't have the debut that I wanted,but I do have the opportunity to debut at home. Hopefully, I can make it a proper one this time.When we played Chennai at home, I couldn't believe the atmosphere - both teams have an unbelievable following. It is always great seeing the sea of blue."

After a slow start to the season, MI have picked up steam by winning three consecutive games to be at six points in five matches.

They will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) next at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 23.

Poll : 0 votes