"I just don't want to stay away from the ground"- Rishabh Pant expresses emotions after successful comeback through IPL 2024

Star Indian wicketkeeper and Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant was grateful to have made his comeback to competitive cricket in the IPL 2024 season. Pant was away from the game for 14 months after to a horrific car accident in December 2022.

The southpaw also managed to carve out a place for himself in India's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and the USA beginning in June.

DC won their final league game of IPL 2024 against the Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs. Speaking to the host broadcaster after the game, Rishabh Pant shed light on how good he felt to have made a comeback. He said:

"Everyone knew that I am playing after one-and-a-half years so it was a long time to wait outside the ground. Loved every bit of it, just coming onto the ground, I just don't want to stay away from the ground, want to stay on the field all the time."

Albeit a bit inconsistent at times, Pant did show shades of his vintage best in some of his innings. In 13 IPL games this season, Pant scored 446 runs at a strike rate of 155.40.

The support I got from whole India was heartening to see: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant was taken aback to see the kind of reception he got in the several stadiums that he played in IPL 2024. He was grateful to have received so much love from the crowd and said:

"I think personally it was fantastic to come back on the field. The kind of support I got from whole India I would say was heartening to see. Wherever I went to play, I got support from each and every person. That was really good to see."

It will be interesting to see if India choose Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper in their playing XI for the T20 World Cup or whether they go with Sanju Samson as the gloveman.