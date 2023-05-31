"I know he can never take me on a wrong path" - Tushar Deshpande on playing for CSK under MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande has revealed that skipper MS Dhoni helped him significantly throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign.

Deshpande stated that Dhoni has always backed him, even during the tough times. The right-arm pacer emphasized that he will always follow what his CSK captain says, as he is confident that those suggestions will help him improve his game.

Speaking about his experience of playing under Dhoni's leadership, here's what Deshpande told The Indian Express:

"You know you have someone who will guide and show the light when things are not going in our favour. He is a selfless guy and keeps things simple. He doesn’t complicate things and will be with you in your bad times. Like a soldier, I will just follow whatever he says. I know he can never take me on a wrong path."

Notably, the Chennai-based franchise roped in Deshpande at his base price of ₹20 lahks ahead of last year's IPL. While he featured in just three games in 2022, he played a key role this time around.

With 21 wickets from 16 matches, Deshpande was the highest-wicket take for CSK in IPL 2023. MS Dhoni and Co. completed a thrilling five-wicket win (DLS method) over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final to clinch their fifth IPL title.

"Told me that I have everything to play at the top" - Tushar Deshpande on MS Dhoni

Tushar Deshpande further stated that MS Dhoni told him that he has the ability to make it to the national team. He suggested that the veteran keeper-batter made him understand the importance of remaining calm on the field.

Deshpande disclosed that Dhoni would be very direct with what he expected from his players. The 28-year-old, however, stressed that players would also be allowed to play with freedom, adding:

"His (MS Dhoni) plans are very clear ke yeh yeh karna hai (this is what you need to do) and then one has to execute. He will give freedom as well and when needed he will put a word. He told me that I have everything to play at the top, just be calm, take a deep breath. Keeping mind- shaant is the key (keep the mind calm)."

Deshpande recalled that after an underwhelming outing, Dhoni walked up to him and told him not to worry about his place in the playing XI, elaborating:

"Once I didn’t bowl well, he (MS Dhoni) came and said that with the new impact rule, 200 plus score is the new normal and he told me don’t worry about my place. He gave the surety which is what (young) players want."

Following CSK's title win in IPL 2023, Dhoni has become the second captain after Rohit Sharma to win the tournament five times.

