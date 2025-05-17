“I know who to contact” - Rahul Dravid’s hilarious response to Rohit Sharma getting a stand named after him amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former India cricketer and current Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid has shared a hilarious yet heartfelt message for Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star was recently honored, as a stand was named after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On Friday, May 16, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) renamed four sections of the venue to pay tribute to prominent figures in Indian cricket: the Rohit Sharma Stand, the Sharad Pawar Stand, the Ajit Wadekar Stand, and the MCA Office Lounge, dedicated to late Amol Kale, who served as the MCA president.

On Saturday, May 17, MI's official X account shared a video clip featuring Rahul Dravid, who delivered a message for Rohit in light of his recent achievement. The 52-year-old said:

"Hey Rohit. Guess you hit so many sixes into those stands that they had to name one after you! But, congratulations. I’m sure as a young boy going into the iconic Wankhede Stadium — truly one of the great stadiums in the world — I’m sure you would have loved to have played there, I’m sure you would have wanted to have some great performances there, which you have done. I’m not sure you dreamt about having a stand named after you, but that it has come to that and that you have one named after you, it’s a just reward for your contribution to both Mumbai and Indian cricket."

"It’s truly well deserved — congratulations! I hope it was a great day with family and friends. Looking forward to seeing a lot more sixes into the Rohit Sharma Stand in all the games that you play. And when I’m short on tickets in Mumbai — now that you have a stand — I know who to contact,” Dravid added.

Rohit Sharma, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, has featured in 499 matches for India across formats, amassing 19,700 runs at an average of 42.18, with 108 fifties and 49 centuries to his name.

Rohit Sharma is set to return to action for MI on May 21 at the Wankhede Stadium

Rohit Sharma will make his next appearance when Mumbai Indians (MI) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 63rd match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, May 21, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The 38-year-old has played 11 matches in the tournament so far, scoring 300 runs at an average of 30.00, including three fifties. Meanwhile, MI is currently in fourth place on the points table with 14 points from 12 games.

