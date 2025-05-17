  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • “I know who to contact” - Rahul Dravid’s hilarious response to Rohit Sharma getting a stand named after him amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

“I know who to contact” - Rahul Dravid’s hilarious response to Rohit Sharma getting a stand named after him amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified May 17, 2025 12:21 IST
Entertainment In India - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma was recently honored with a stand named after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (Source: Getty)

Former India cricketer and current Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid has shared a hilarious yet heartfelt message for Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star was recently honored, as a stand was named after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ad

On Friday, May 16, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) renamed four sections of the venue to pay tribute to prominent figures in Indian cricket: the Rohit Sharma Stand, the Sharad Pawar Stand, the Ajit Wadekar Stand, and the MCA Office Lounge, dedicated to late Amol Kale, who served as the MCA president.

On Saturday, May 17, MI's official X account shared a video clip featuring Rahul Dravid, who delivered a message for Rohit in light of his recent achievement. The 52-year-old said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Hey Rohit. Guess you hit so many sixes into those stands that they had to name one after you! But, congratulations. I’m sure as a young boy going into the iconic Wankhede Stadium — truly one of the great stadiums in the world — I’m sure you would have loved to have played there, I’m sure you would have wanted to have some great performances there, which you have done. I’m not sure you dreamt about having a stand named after you, but that it has come to that and that you have one named after you, it’s a just reward for your contribution to both Mumbai and Indian cricket."
Ad
"It’s truly well deserved — congratulations! I hope it was a great day with family and friends. Looking forward to seeing a lot more sixes into the Rohit Sharma Stand in all the games that you play. And when I’m short on tickets in Mumbai — now that you have a stand — I know who to contact,” Dravid added.
Ad
Ad

Rohit Sharma, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, has featured in 499 matches for India across formats, amassing 19,700 runs at an average of 42.18, with 108 fifties and 49 centuries to his name.

Rohit Sharma is set to return to action for MI on May 21 at the Wankhede Stadium

Rohit Sharma will make his next appearance when Mumbai Indians (MI) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 63rd match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, May 21, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The 38-year-old has played 11 matches in the tournament so far, scoring 300 runs at an average of 30.00, including three fifties. Meanwhile, MI is currently in fourth place on the points table with 14 points from 12 games.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications