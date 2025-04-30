"I don't know why Sam Curran is playing" - Aakash Chopra on CSK ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for fielding Sam Curran in their playing combination. He opined that the five-time champions need individual brilliance to win matches in IPL 2025.

CSK will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 49 of IPL 2025 in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30. Curran has aggregated 21 runs at an average of 7.00 in three innings and has gone wicketless and conceded 72 runs in six overs this season.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that CSK will need someone to replicate Vaibhav Suryavanshi's performance and wondered why Curran was included in their playing combination.

"Chennai gives me very little hope. I feel this team is done and dusted for the season. However, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has said that you can dream a little because we were saying that Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a good player, but can't win the match alone. I am slightly scared about saying the same thing about Ayush Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed," Chopra said (2:45).

"If that kid could do it, these kids can also do it. Chennai is all about individual brilliance. It could be Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Rasheed, or whoever you wish to play. I don't know why Sam Curran is playing, but it could be him. If you go back towards Devon Conway, it could be him," he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator urged CSK to drop Curran and play an Indian-heavy bowling lineup.

"Without individual brilliance, you won't be able to post a total you can defend, and you won't be able to chase without that as well. I am also thinking that you should make Sam Curran sit out. Play all your Indian bowlers. They are already playing (Anshul) Kamboj. You can play Mukesh Choudhary, and if needed, you can play (Ravichandran) Ashwin," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that CSK are short of Indians in the batting department. He urged the home team to recall Devon Conway into the playing XI, observing that the New Zealand batter can even bat at No. 3.

"Will you lose five consecutive?" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's losing run in IPL 2025 home games

CSK have lost their last four home games in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra wondered whether the Chennai Super Kings would end their losing spree at home.

"Chennai are stuck. Will they always remain at No. 10? It's a big question. They have lost four consecutive games at home. Whoever comes, beats them and goes, whether it is RCB, DC, KKR or SRH. Will you lose five consecutive? At some stage, you will have to take revenge," he said.

The analyst acknowledged that it would be difficult for CSK to bounce back, considering they are struggling in all departments.

"I am just thinking whether Chennai will wake up a little in this match. It's difficult to wake up, I will be very, very honest, because neither batting nor bowling is working, and don't ask about the fielding. This team drops so many catches," Chopra observed.

With four points from nine games, the Chennai Super Kings are placed last on the IPL 2025 points table. They will be knocked out of the playoff race if they lose to the Punjab Kings in Wednesday's game.

