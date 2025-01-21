“I have learnt how to care for a player” - Rishabh Pant’s huge praise for Rohit Sharma after being appointed LSG captain for IPL 2025

After being appointed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain on Monday, January 20, Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant hailed skipper Rohit Sharma's ability to care for the players. Pant was acquired by LSG for a record price of ₹27 crores at the 2025 IPL auction after the star cricketer was released by the Delhi Capitals (DC).

With only two months to go for the 2025 season, the franchise officially announced Pant as their captain. The 27-year-old led DC in 2021, 2022, and 2024, as the side won 23 out of their 43 games under Pant.

Talking about his upcoming captaincy stint with LSG, Pant weighed in on what he learned from specific captains he had played under. When asked about Rohit, he said (via Sportstar):

"It’s difficult to be very specific. With Rohit bhai, I have learnt how to care for a player. And I feel the same as a captain when I captain a side. I feel if you give confidence and trust to a player, he will do things you can’t even imagine for you and for the team. And that’s the kind of ideology we like to have."

He added:

"I’ve learnt from a lot of captains and a lot of my seniors because I feel you don’t have to only learn from your captain. There are a lot of senior players who have experience of the game, the way the game is moving forward. There’s a lot you can learn from all the seniors, not just the captain."

Pant played under Rohit during the 2024 T20 World Cup, which India won without losing a single game. Rohit has also led the Mumbai Indians (MI) to a joint record (along with the Chennai Super Kings) of five IPL titles.

"After 10 years, people will say, Mahi, Rohit, and Rishabh" - LSG Owner

Pant will look to lead LSG to the promise land in the upcoming IPL season [Credit: Getty]

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka has claimed that in a few years, Rishabh Pant will reach the levels of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as a captain in the IPL.

While Pant has yet to win an IPL title as a captain, the duo of Dhoni and Rohit have a combined 10 IPL titles (five each) as skippers of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and MI.

Talking about Pant's appointment as LSG skipper, Goenka said (as quoted by Hindustan Times):

"Surely Rishabh Pant will play for at least 14-15 years for us, we hope at least five IPL titles in these years. People say that MI and CSK are more successful. Mahi and Rohit are undeniably brilliant. Mark my words, after 10 years, people will say, Mahi, Rohit and Rishabh."

Meanwhile, LSG was led by KL Rahul from 2022 to 2024, reaching the playoffs in the first two seasons and missing out last year.

