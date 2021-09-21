"It's been a special journey and hopefully, the journey continues"- Jasprit Bumrah recalls his journey with the Mumbai Indians

Indian pace bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah recalled his fairytale journey with the Mumbai Indians on the occasion of his 100th game for the five-time champions.

Bumrah made his debut back in 2013. Since then, he has gone on to become one of the greatest pacers to ever play in the T20 league over the course of the last eight years. The Gujarat cricketer attributed key learnings during his stay with the franchise as the major reason behind his continuous improvement.

In a video shared by MI on their official Twitter handle, Bumrah said:

"I've been a part of the Mumbai Indians since 2013, so I have learnt a lot in this team. I came here as a teenager. I have gone through the journey, people have seen me, evolving from a young player to now playing International cricket,"

Bumrah played his 100th match for the Mumbai Indians against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (September 19). The right-hander has thus far claimed 117 wickets at an average of 24.03 and an economy rate of 7.41.

"Slowly, slowly, I've evolved as a player"- Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah further added that he has never set personal goals and that he is always up for whatever challenge that the team throws at him.

The champion pacer is hopeful that his 'special journey' with MI will continue in the coming years.

He said:

"Slowly, slowly, I've evolved as a player. Every year, you learn something new. I always take one day at a time, one practice session at a time. I never set any goals, whatever the team wants me to do, I am up for that role. So, yeah, it's been a special journey and hopefully the journey continues"

The 27-year-old has thus far claimed eight wickets in as many games in the ongoing season at an average of 28.12 and an economy rate of 7.26.

Bumrah did not have the best of starts to the second leg of the IPL 2021 against CSK and he will be hoping for better returns in the coming fixtures.

