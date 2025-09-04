"I was like what the hell is this?" - Rahul Chahar's massive revelation of taking revenge against RCB batter in IPL 2021

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rahul Chahar narrated an incident of taking revenge against a batter from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2021. Chahar was playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) that season.

Ad

During a game against RCB in Dubai, KS Bharat took the attack to Rahul Chahar. The former RCB batter hit the spinner for a six in his very first over. As Chahar returned for his second over, Bharat smashed him for another maximum.

However, the 26-year-old eventually dismissed him and had the last laugh. While Chahar gave him a send-off, he revealed that things were settled after the game, as the two had played together before. While Rahul Chahar won the battle against Bharat, RCB clinched the game by 54 runs.

Ad

Trending

"There was a game against RCB. There is a player named KS Bharat. He had hit me for two sixes and celebrated. Generally, batters do not celebrate. I got so pissed. I was like what the hell is this? Batters do not celebrate. I got to my head, and I dismissed him within the next few balls. I gave him a send-off and went with him almost till the dressing room. That came from inside because he was teasing me. But we played after the game because we used to play together. That was fun. But you can't do this with a senior player," he said in an exclusive interview with Filmygyan. (28:53)

Ad

Ad

Rahul Chahar was also asked about not celebrating after getting the better of senior players, such as star RCB batter Virat Kohli. He reckoned that it came out of respect for the player and their achievements.

"It happens many times. I remember in 2020 when I got Virat out, I didn't celebrate. It comes from within, that respect. They have achieved a lot in life. What will I win or get by getting them out? It is nothing in front of that. So why should I show my aggression to them? If someone hits me for two or three sixes and then gets out, then that aggression comes. That comes on its own. That may happen a bit with a senior player as well. But that won't be towards the player, it will be for me that I did it," he reflected. (27:56)

Ad

Not only the players, but also the franchises share a fierce rivalry on the field in the IPL. One such rivalry over the years has been between MI and RCB.

Rahul Chahar expressed his joy on RCB and Virat Kohli winning the IPL

The 18th edition of the IPL in 2025 was indeed a special one as RCB scripted history with their maiden title victory in the league. They beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final to lay their hands on the silverware that had long eluded them.

Ad

In the same conversation, Rahul Chahar expressed his happiness as RCB finally clinched the IPL trophy. He stated that the fans and Virat Kohli deserved that moment.

"I was so happy. Someone was asking me before the final which team I want should win. I was like RCB. For the fans, who have been waiting for so many years, they deserve it man. Even Virat, who has achieved everything, he also deserved it. People always taunt that RCB has never won in so many years. It was very important for this to happen," he said. (32:30)

Ad

Further, Rahul Chahar reflected that it was an emotional moment. He added that Kohli displaying emotions on winning the trophy despite having achieved everything showcased how much it mattered to him.

"I think it was very emotional. The entire nation would have been emotional. That person who has achieved everything was showing emotions like a kid. There is so much to learn for youngsters. Even today, he is so humble. Even after having achieved everything, a trophy matters so much to him. It made all of us emotional. He deserved it."

Kohli is the only player in IPL history to have remained with a single franchise for all 18 seasons. He was the highest run-getter for RCB in the 2025 season with 657 runs from 15 games at an average of 54.75, including eight half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More