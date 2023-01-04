"I would like to see how the Indian team uses Deepak Hooda going ahead" - Gautam Gambhir lauds LSG player's knock

Gautam Gambhir has said that he will eagerly watch how Deepak Hooda is utilized by Team India going forward.

Hooda smashed an unbeaten 41 off 23 balls in the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3. His knock helped the Men in Blue set a 163-run target for the Lankan Lions and they went on to win the match by just two runs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir lauded Deepak Hooda and observed that he will keenly follow how the Indian team uses him, elaborating:

"This player has a lot of ability. I would like to see how the Indian team uses Deepak Hooda going ahead. Do you see him in the finisher's role or do you play him in the top four? What has been evident till now is that Hardik Pandya wants to use him at No. 6 or No. 7."

The former Indian opener pointed out that playing the finisher's role is a tough ask, explaining:

"I believe the number at which he came out to bat is not easy. When you are seen as a finisher at No. 6, there is a lot of pressure on you. At times, you come in a situation where you have to play the big shots as soon as you come and on other occasions, you come in situations like it was there today, where you have to rebuild and then play big shots."

Hooda walked out to bat when India were in a spot of bother at 77/4 in the 11th over. The hosts lost Hardik Pandya's wicket soon thereafter but the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) player strung together an unbroken 68-run sixth-wicket partnership with Axar Patel (31* off 20) to bail them out of trouble.

"Deepak Hooda will get a lot of confidence from the sort of knock he played today" - Gautam Gambhir

Deepak Hooda was chosen as the Player of the Match for his enterprising knock. [P/C: BCCI]

Gambhir believes Hooda's match-winning knock in Tuesday's game will hold him in good stead, stating:

"I believe Deepak Hooda will get a lot of confidence from the sort of knock he played today. If the Indian team is looking at him as a finisher at No. 6 or No. 7, he should regularly be batted there."

The LSG mentor wants the franchise's player to regularly play as a finisher both in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and for the national side if he is expected to play that role, reasoning:

"It is easy to bat at No. 3 or No. 4 but No. 6 is a position where you need a specialist batter who bats regularly at that position, whether it is in the IPL or for the Indian team."

Hooda has played six of his 13 T20I innings at No. 6 or No. 7. Tuesday's unbeaten 41-run knock was his best effort at either of those positions and he will hope to build on it going forward.

