"I’ll be back" - David Warner confirms his participation in the second phase of IPL 2021

Australian opening batsman David Warner has confirmed his participation in the second phase of the IPL through a post on his Instagram account. In the last few weeks, almost all the prominent cricketers from New Zealand, England, West Indies, and Bangladesh have confirmed their availability for the cash-rich league. The second phase of the IPL will be held in UAE during September and October.

Dashing opening batsman Warner has now joined the confirmed list of cricketers who will be seen in action in the 2021 IPL. He shared a picture of himself in the Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey on his official Instagram handle and captioned it:

David Warner has been a regular on the Sunrisers Hyderabad team since joining the franchise in 2014. However, he was dropped from the playing XI for the first time in March this year. The demotion came after an inconsistent run of form in the first few games of IPL 2021.

In six matches, Warner scored 193 runs at an average of 32.16, including two half-centuries. He was the team's second-highest scorer in the March leg of the IPL 2021. Although the numbers reflect a good showing, these are rather poor returns for a batsman of Warner's caliber.

Team management also relieved him from the captaincy mid-way through the season. They appointed Kane Williamson as the new skipper in the first phase of the IPL earlier this year.

Hyderabad and IPL fans were shocked by the franchise's decision to drop Warner. Despite not being able to launch a stellar show this season, Warner has been key to Hyderabad's success in the IPL over the years.

2014 - 528 runs (4th most)

2015 - 562 runs (orange cap)

2016 - 848 runs (2nd most)

2017 - 641 runs (orange cap)

2019 - 692 runs in 12 inn. (orange cap)

2020 - 548 runs (3rd most runs)

Dropped from captaincy&team just because of 3,4 failures #BringBackWarner @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/0zvJtgfBDL — Kittu Goud Bangaram (@KittuGoudBanga1) May 3, 2021

SRH are currently at the bottom of the points table with just two points

Warner will be eager to make a comeback in the second phase of the IPL in September. He will want to play a few match-winning knocks to help his side reach the play-offs. SRH are currently at the bottom of the points table with just two points in their kitty after playing seven games.

However, it is not all over for the side yet. SRH will have to win most of their remaining games to confirm their spot in the playoffs. They can still qualify even if they lose one or two games in the second leg. However, in that scenario, their fortune is likely to depend on the performances of other teams as well.

Edited by Diptanil Roy