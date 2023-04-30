"I'm not a big fan of it" - Mike Hesson on the Impact Player rule in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson has opened up on the reason for being against the impact player rule in IPL 2023.

Hesson reckons that the new development has put local all-rounders out of the game and that grooming them for the role has become difficult.

The impact player rule has received mixed reviews from a plethora of experts and cricketers, dividing them over its pros and cons. A few captains in IPL 2023 have found it to be confusing. Earlier this week, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Dwayne Bravo opined that it depends upon how any team uses it.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the former New Zealand head coach wasn't too impressed by the impact player rule as it takes the all-rounders out of the game. However, Hesson pointed out that the rule has contributed to many games having close finishes. Hesson said:

"Personally, I'm not a big fan of it. I think that it takes the Indian allrounders out of the game, which a lot of our squad have spent time working on. I wouldn't say I'm a traditionalist, but I think there needs to be a good reason for change. If you're trying to develop allrounders, some of them don't start as batting at No. 5 and bowling four overs - you have to transition them into that role. I think this has made that a little bit harder."

"Looking at the positive side of it, I think it's made a heck of a lot of close finishes because the game's never over. If you got three wickets in the powerplay previously, you could squeeze the middle. Now, they keep going hard at you."

When asked whether Wanindu Hasaranga will get a batting promotion at some stage, Hesson said the Sri Lankan's versatility means he will be put into different situations:

"Absolutely. The beauty of Wani is that he's versatile in how he plays. I think the Impact rule has probably meant that all sides are playing an extra batter, so that's probably limited his opportunities so far."

"But that doesn't mean that, in different parts of the tournament, we won't be very confident to throw him in and get him to take on not only spin but pace as well once he's set."

Hasaranga has batted in 12 IPL innings and his strike rate is only 89.66. However, his overall T20 strike rate is a healthy 136.79.

"I thought he was exceptional against RR" - Mike Hesson on Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Hasaranga, who has six wickets in five games so far, earned praise from Hesson for adapting to the Chinnaswamy Stadium quickly, given how hostile the venue is for the spinners. He added:

"I thought he was exceptional against RR. Chinnaswamy, for spinners, is an incredibly tough place to bowl. It took Yuzi a little while, and now he's a genius at it, but it's a tough place to bowl for any spinner."

"Any bowler has to learn to adapt to distinctly different conditions: altitude, small boundaries, mishits going for six, you've got to find a way of having some more defensive skills, and I thought he was very good."

RCB will next face the Lucknow Super Giants in an away game on Monday, May 1.

