"I'm coming"- Ravindra Jadeja excited to play for Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk in IPL 2023

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will continue representing the Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. The all-rounder has now expressed his readiness to return at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The home and away format will return to the IPL for the first time since three years in 2023. The last time the IPL followed the home-and-away format was back in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the tournament's matches were held at neutral venues because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Maharashtra, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad hosted IPL 2022.

Chennai Super Kings will return to their home ground and 'den' Chepauk in IPL 2023. Ahead of their return to Chennai, the franchise hyped up Jadeja's retention with a reel on Instagram. You can watch the reel here:

Soon after, Jadeja left a comment under the post and wrote:

"I'm coming (yellow heart emoji)."

Is everything fine between Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings?

After IPL 2022 ended, reports emerged claiming that Ravindra Jadeja would leave the Chennai Super Kings team. The reason behind it was believed to be the fact that he was named captain at the start of the season, but the captaincy was reportedly taken away from him due to the team's poor performance. He then suffered a major injury which saw him miss the rest of the tournament.

Reports even claimed that Jadeja has not spoken with the Chennai Super Kings team management since IPL 2022. However, the all-rounder put a full stop to all the speculation with the following tweet:

"Everything is fine. #RESTART"

Ravindra Jadeja will be keen to forget what happened in IPL 2022 and bring his A-game to the table in the 2023 edition of the league.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have released some big names like Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan and Narayan Jagadeesan ahead of the mini-auction. The four-time champions will look forward to strengthening their squad by signing a couple of match-winners at the auction on December 23.

Poll : 0 votes