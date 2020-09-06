I'm going with Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal as the opening pair for RCB in IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal as his preferred opening pair for RCB in IPL 2020. He also hoped that AB de Villiers would keep wickets to provide more options to the franchise.

Aakash Chopra made these observations while responding to fan questions pertaining to RCB in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

The reputed commentator chose the pair of Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal when asked about the opening combination that RCB should use in IPL 2020.

"I am going with Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal. Parthiv Patel can also be there but I am going with Devdutt Padikkal, so that AB de Villiers keeps wickets."

He labelled Devdutt Padikkal as an outstanding young talent while observing that Aaron Finch should be given an opportunity at the top of the order for the Bangalore-based franchise.

"Devdutt Padikkal is an outstanding young talent. You have taken Aaron Finch and you should play him definitely and give him the chance to open."

Aakash Chopra opined that RCB seem to possess a fantastic batting line-up with the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube following the two openers.

"Virat Kohli at No.3, AB at No.4, Moeen at No.5 and Shivam Dube at No.6. Now it is looking like a fantastic batting lineup."

Aakash Chopra on the likelihood of AB de Villiers donning the keeping gloves for RCB

Aakash Chopra wants AB de Villiers to perform wicketkeeping duties for RCB

Aakash Chopra was again asked if AB de Villiers could keep wickets for RCB this year. The former KKR player responded that he would certainly go for that option as it would allow Devdutt Padikkal to open the innings.

"I will do that. Because if he doesn't do that then Parthiv will have to open. I have already said that Devdutt Padikkal should open."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that AB de Villiers donning the wicket-keeper's gloves would lend the required balance to the franchise. He added that the South African has kept wickets in other leagues.

"AB de Villiers has already presented himself as an option. He plays very little cricket and has no fitness issues. When he can go to other leagues and keep wickets, then why not here as well. It just gives you another option as a franchise."

AB de Villiers has been hesitant to take up the wicket-keeper's role over the last few years due to problems with his back. But with him donning the gloves in practice sessions, RCB fans believe that they will see him behind the sticks in IPL 2020.