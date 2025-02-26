“I’m not great when it comes to being in touch” - MS Dhoni opens up on reaching out to Virat Kohli during lean patch in 2022 [Watch]

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has opened up on his nature when it comes to being in touch with people. In a private corporate event, Dhoni was asked about reaching out to star batter Virat Kohli during his lean patch in 2022.

"I just wanted to know your equation with Virat because you guys share a very special bond and Virat in the Asia Cup 2022 said when he was low that you were the only one who reached out to him and considering you are not in touch with many people as you said, so I just very curious how you manage," he was asked (via Arpit Awasthi on X).

To this, MS Dhoni replied that he had answered a similar question in another shoot as well. While he admitted that he is not great when it comes to being in touch with people, he drops in a message at certain times when he feels someone needs him.

"It's a dejavu. I just answered a same similar question was asked. I'm not great when it comes to being in touch with people. But yeah, certain times when you feel someone needs you, you just drop in a message," MS Dhoni said.

Virat Kohli roared back to form with a brilliant unbeaten hundred against Pakistan in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy.

MS Dhoni will return to action in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni, among India's most successful captains, led the Men in Blue to three ICC trophies with triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

He has been equally successful as a captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well, leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five titles, making them one of the most succcesful franchises in the history of the tournament.

Dhoni announced his international retirement in 2020 but has continued to participate in the IPL. The 43-year-old will turn out for CSK once again in the 2025 season, after being retained by them for ₹4 crore under the 'uncapped player' category.

Dhoni has played 264 IPL matches and has amassed 5243 runs at an average of 39.12 with a strike-rate of 137.53 with 24 half-centuries to his name. CSK will play their first match of the new season against the Mumbai Indians on March 23.

