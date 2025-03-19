"I’m just scared about Bumrah" - Former Australian captain's huge statement on MI ahead of IPL 2025

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke expressed concerns about the Mumbai Indians (MI) and their chances of a successful IPL 2025 campaign in the absence of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The 31-year-old sustained a back injury in the final Test of India's tour to Australia at the start of the year.

Ad

Despite progressing well, Bumrah was forced to miss India's triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy run. Recent reports also suggested that the champion pacer will miss the initial stages of the 2025 IPL season, raising concerns amongst MI fans.

Speaking about MI's chances in the upcoming IPL on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Clarke said (Via Indian Express):

"I’m just scared about Bumrah. He’s had no cricket; he’s not starting the tournament so he can’t possibly be at his best in the first game. I know he’s a freak and he can take five wickets but I think he will get better as the tournament goes. I just don’t know. If there’s no Bumrah, Mumbai will find it extremely difficult."

Ad

Trending

Bumrah has been in sensational form across formats since the 2024 IPL season, where he was MI's lone bright spot. Despite the side finishing at the bottom of the points table, the speedster impressed with 20 wickets in 13 outings at an average of 16.80 and an economy of 6.48.

"Not having him is a challenge" - Mahela Jayawardene

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene acknowledged the challenge of playing the first few games of the season without Jasprit Bumrah. However, the former Sri Lankan captain mentioned that the side would use his absence as an opportunity to try different team combinations.

Ad

In the press conference leading up to the start of IPL 2025, Jayawardene said (via Indian Express):

"Jasprit is with NCA and just started the process there. Will await their feedback on him. Progress will be monitored on a day-to-day basis. Not having him is a challenge and the world’s best bowler is always an advantage for us. He gives us a different element for trying things, so that in the early season we can experiment."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

MI made several excellent buys like Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, and Deepak Chahar, among others, at the 2025 IPL auction to beef up the bowling department. Yet, the side will likely have to rely on some of their inexperienced Indian pacers until Bumrah's return.

The five-time champions will open the 2025 campaign with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news