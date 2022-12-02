Former West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been appointed as the bowling coach of the Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2023. The seam-bowling all-rounder issued an official statement and announced his retirement from IPL, having played since the inception of the competition.

The Caribbean player has been one of the top performers in the tournament's history with both bat and ball. The Trinidadian has played an instrumental role in the Super Kings' dominance and was part of three successful campaigns for the franchise.

With 183 wickets in 161 games, the 39-year-old is also the highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

The West Indian stated that he is looking forward to the new role and that he loves working with the bowlers. He said in a statement:

"I’m looking forward to this new journey because it’s something I see myself doing after my playing days are fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and it’s a role I’m excited about.

"From player to coach, I don’t think I have to adjust much because while I’m playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen."

He continued:

"The only difference is I will no longer be standing at mid-on or mid-off! I never thought I would be the leading wicket-taker in the history of IPL. But I’m just happy to be a part of IPL history!"

The veteran all-rounder had an underwhelming IPL 2022 with the bat, managing only 23 runs in ten games. However, he picked up 16 wickets at 18.69.

"Bravo's vast experience will be of immense value to our players and support" - CSK owner

Dwayne Bravo. (Image Credits: Getty)

CSK owner Kasi Viswanathan paid tribute to the celebrated all-rounder and his illustrious career and stated he was confident that Bravo can make a difference as a coach. He said:

"Congratulations to Dwayne Bravo on a tremendous career in the IPL. He has been a crucial member of the Super Kings family for more than a decade and we are excited to continue the association.

"Bravo's vast experience will be of immense value to our players and support staff. We are confident that our bowling group will thrive under his guidance."

The Yellow Army have a purse amount of INR 20.45 crores ahead of the mini-auction after retaining 18 players, including MS Dhoni.

Poll : 0 votes