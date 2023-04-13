“I’m quite surprised the umpires changed the ball for dew on their own” - Ravichandran Ashwin

Rajasthan Royals (RR) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that he was surprised by the umpires’ decision to change the ball for dew on their own during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, April 12.

RR beat CSK by three runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in yet another last-ball finish in the T20 league. Rajasthan batted first and posted 175/8, while Chennai replied with 172/6.

During the course of Chennai’s chase, the umpires decided to change the wet ball without consulting the fielding side. While the decision benefited RR, Ashwin was still somewhat baffled at the turn of events. He was quoted as saying by Indian Express:

“I’m quite surprised the umpires changed the ball for dew on their own. It’s never happened before and I’m quite surprised. Some of the decisions in this year’s IPL on the field have left me a little flummoxed to be honest. I mean, it’s just the middle - left me flummoxed in a good or a bad way. It’s because I think what you need is a little bit of balance.”

The 36-year-old, who starred in Rajasthan Royals’ win with a terrific all-round performance, urged for consistency in the implementation of the rules. Ashwin opined:

“As a bowling team, we are not asking for the ball to be changed. But the ball was changed on the umpire’s accord. I did ask the umpire and he said we can change it. So I just hope every time there is dew they can change it every single time going forward in this IPL. You can do whatever you want, but you just need to be in a standard going forward.”

After contributing 30 off 22 with the bat, Ashwin claimed 2/25 in his four overs to be named Player of the Match in Rajasthan’s close win over Chennai.

What do the rules say about umpires being able to change wet ball?

What the umpires did on Wednesday during the IPL match was well within the rules. In most cricket tournaments, umpires can take a call on changing the ball without waiting for a fielding side to raise an objection.

As per IPL’s playing conditions, “If, during play, the ball cannot be found or recovered or the umpires agree that it has become unfit for play through normal use, the umpires shall replace it with a ball which has had wear comparable with that which the previous ball had received before the need for its replacement.”

Incidentally, in the past as well, Ashwin has expressed his concern over dew affecting the result of a cricket match.

Poll : 0 votes