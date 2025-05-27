“I’m sitting in a corner and crying” - R Ashwin’s honest take on poor IPL 2025 as fan tells ‘leave my lovely CSK’

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed disappointment over a poor IPL 2025 season after returning to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 38-year-old played for the franchise from 2009 to 2015, helping them win back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011.
CSK acquired him at the IPL 2025 auction for ₹9.75 crores to rebound from missing the playoffs in 2024. However, Ashwin struggled with the ball, picking up only seven wickets in nine matches at an average of over 40 and an economy of 9.12.
His struggles meant CSK finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time in IPL history.
While reading fan comments on his YouTube channel, addressing CSK's dismal season, one fan wrote (via Hindustan Times):
"Hi dear Ashwin, with lots of love, please leave my lovely CSK family."
Ashwin responded to the comment by saying:
"I have the best interest of the team, and I love the team way more than all of you. I was with the team in 2009 and 2010. I have played for 7 years. I have qualified with CSK for the playoffs in the past. I have won the title. So, when I see a champion like this, I feel sad for the first time. I feel sad for that. That's why I'm sitting in a corner and crying. What to do next? This is my goal."
Ashwin's struggles led to him regularly being left out of the playing XI in the second half of the season. Furthermore, the Men in Yellow surprisingly won only one of their seven home games.
"I have to create more options next year" - R Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin acknowledged his struggles with the ball in the powerplay this season and vowed to create more options to make a strong comeback next year. Renowned for his ability to bowl in the first six overs, the off-spinner often took the new ball for CSK this season but struggled to make an impact.
"Don't think that I'm going to let this campaign go to waste. What I have in my controllables. If you give the ball in my hand, I will bowl, if you give bat, then I will bat. I have put in a lot of hard work, and there are areas which I can work on, which I know very clearly. In the powerplay, I have given away many runs. To bowl in the powerplay, I have to create more options next year," said Ashwin (via aforementioned source).
Ashwin also struggled with the bat, scoring only 33 runs at an average of 8.25 and a strike rate of 110 in four innings.
