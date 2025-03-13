 "I messaged him a few times" - KKR mentor recalls texting Gautam Gambhir after taking over his role ahead of IPL 2025 

Newly appointed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo admits sending messages to his predecessor Gautam Gambhir, who vacated the role to take over as Team India head coach in 2024. The Caribbean legend left his post as bowling coach with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to join the three-time winners ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Gambhir remains a revered figure in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) having played a crucial on and off the field in each of their three title wins so far. The former player had a significant influence on the side as a mentor as the franchise ended a ten-year wait for a title.

Dwayne Bravo admitted that he will implement some of the practices and standards Gambhir has set with the core players while also infusing his own style of management.

"It's going to be disrespectful of me not to try out some of the good things that he did last season, but also the core of the team is still there, and that was our responsibility to go back into the auction and try our best to get back as many players from the championship winning team," Bravo said in a press conference released on KKR's social media outlets.

"I think GG has his style, I have my style. We are both successful in out own ways. I messaged him a few times. I will be leaning a lot on these guys (captain and coach) because they had a successful formula, and it is important that we follow that," he added.

Bravo also served as Afghanistan's bowling consultant during the 2024 T20 World Cup. Apart from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Bravo also holds the mentor post for the remaining franchises in the Knight Riders umbrella in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Major League Cricket (MLC), and International League T20 (ILT20).

"Nothing can beat experience" - Venkatesh Iyer on KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo

The former West Indies player was influential behind the scenes in each of his coaching roles so far. He worked closely with players like Tushar Deshpande, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi in recent times, who went to have prolific campaigns.

KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer expressed his optimism surrounding Bravo's addition into the support staff.

"I feel he is a hardworking tactician of what I have heard of him. I have always seen him go around in the boundaries, keeps talking to the bowlers. Nothing can beat experience. He's played so many games, he's won so many games for West Indies and the franchises that he has played for," Venkatesh Iyer said.

KKR are scheduled to play the opening clash in IPL 2025 on Friday, March 22 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens.

