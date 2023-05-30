“I don't mind losing to him” - Gracious Hardik Pandya wins hearts with MS Dhoni comment after loss in IPL 2023 final

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya stated he did not mind losing to MS Dhoni after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat his side in a pulsating Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final. He added that Dhoni was destined to lift the trophy this year.

CSK beat GT by five wickets (DLS method) off the last ball in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game which began on Monday (May 29) evening, ended well past midnight due to a lengthy rain delay. Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs, Ravindra Jadeja took CSK home, slamming the last two balls from Mohit Sharma for six and four respectively.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik was all praise for his mentor and opposition skipper Dhoni.

Hailing the legend, he commented:

"I'm very happy for him [Dhoni]. Destiny had this written for him. If I had to lose, I don't mind losing to him. I said last year that good things happen to good people. I think he is one of the nicest people I have met. God has been kind to me, but I think God gave him a little more today."

Gujarat batted first after losing the toss and put up an impressive total of 214/4 on the board as Sai Sudharsan hammered 96 off 47 balls. However, after rain affected proceedings, CSK needed to chase 171 in 15 overs.

Asked if weather hurt their chances, Hardik replied:

"I'm not one of those guys who make excuses. CSK played better cricket than us. The way we batted was definitely amazing. Special mention to Sai as well. Someone that young coming and playing at this stage the kind of innings he played. I just wish him well and he is going to do wonders in his life."

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



A round of applause for the victorious MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings 🏻 🏻



#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT 𝙄𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙄𝘾!A round of applause for the victorious MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings 𝙄𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙄𝘾!A round of applause for the victorious MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings 👏🏻👏🏻#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT https://t.co/kzi9cGDIcW

Sudharsan hammered eight fours and six sixes in a wonderful exhibition of clean hitting before being dismissed in the last over of Gujarat’s innings.

“They kept fighting” - Hardik Pandya hails teammates

Despite the heartbreaking loss in the IPL 2023 final, Hardik was all praises for his teammates. He stated that everyone kept fighting till the very end and he couldn’t have asked for me.

Hardik said:

"I am really happy for the guys. We've always been about backing them, and making sure they get the best out of them. Their success has been their success. The way they have prepared, the way they have taken the responsibility… Mohit, Shami, Rashid, everyone… the way they put their hand up and said, 'Don't worry, we got you’.

"I think we tick a lot of boxes, and we play with our heart. We've always been a team that has stood together and backed each other. Really proud of the way they have played the whole season. No one gave up. They kept fighting. In our team, there's a motto: we win together and we lose together. Maybe it was one of those days today.”

While Gujarat ended as IPL 2023 runners-up, Shubman Gill (890 runs) walked away with the Orange Cap, while pacer Mohammed Shami (28 wickets) won the Purple Cap. Mohit and Rashid Khan, with 27 scalps each, were the joint-second leading wicket-takers in the edition.

Poll : 0 votes