"I do miss him"- Ravindra Jadeja on MS Dhoni

India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has said that he misses MS Dhoni's presence on the field. The Indian legend played his last international game back in 2019 in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

MS Dhoni had a reputation for backing young players and helping them blossom into world-class personnel. Ravindra Jadeja was one such player who made his debut across all three formats under MS Dhoni. Dhoni has had a huge impact on Jadeja's career.

"Yes, I definitely miss him because he was always guiding me in the right way. If I wasn’t doing the right thing on the field, he would come and talk to me, and tell me that I have to work more on a particular aspect. He keeps talking to me, and our bond goes back 12 years. I do miss him."

Jadeja on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's captaincy

Ravindra Jadeja also spoke about the difference in the captaincy styles of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Both have been highly successful Indian captains, and Jadeja has played under both of them.

Ravindra Jadeja said that while MS Dhoni was cool and calm as a leader, Virat Kohli likes to be more aggressive and express himself. Jadeja will once again be playing under MS Dhoni in the second phase of IPL 2021.

"I think they are both different in their captaincy (styles). I think Dhoni bhai is very calm, but Virat is more of an aggressive and positive captain on the field. They both have their own styles to lead the team," Ravindra Jadeja concluded.

IPL 2021 resumes with a face-off between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai.

