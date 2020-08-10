I never imagined a team like Rajasthan Royals would buy me: Anuj Rawat

Rajasthan Royals' wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat was thrilled to know that he was picked up by the Jaipur-based franchise in the 2020 IPL auction. The Royals decided to rope him in for INR 80 Lakhs at the auction in December 2019.

Anuj Rawat attended two camps with the Rajasthan Royals before lockdown and got to interact with the coaching staff. The 20-year-old was very happy with the guidance that he got from them, while also speaking to other Indian wicketkeepers in the squad.

Anuj Rawat is also excited to speak to overseas stars like skipper Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler. Anuj Rawat also wants to take tips from Buttler to become a better wicketkeeper himself. That said, he is also ready to adjust to the demands of the team, be it playing as a specialist batsman or a fielder.

"It feels like a dream. I never imagined a big team like Rajasthan Royals would buy me. It is a big opportunity for me. It is going to be a huge learning experience for me. RR have star players. They have Smith, Robin Uthappa, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, David Miller, Ben Stokes," Anuj Rawat told TimesofIndia.com.

"I want to learn from each one of these players. When I will meet Jos, I want to ask him about his experience and will take wicket-keeping tips from him,” Anuj Rawat further added.

Anuj Rawat recalls the advice that he got from Gautam Gambhir

Anuj Rawat made his debut in domestic cricket for Delhi back in 2017 under the leadership of Ishant Sharma. The Delhi dressing room also had other experienced players like Gautam Gambhir in their ranks at the time.

Anuj Rawat was very nervous before making his debut but he revealed how Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma gave him advice that calmed him down. He says the chat also helped focus more on his game from behind the stumps.

"I was extremely nervous when I made my debut for Delhi. Ishant bhaia came and said "aaj tu khelega, ready rahio" (You will play today, be ready). Gautam bhaiya (Gautam Gambhir) was also there. It was an honour to share the dressing room with Ishant bhaia and Gautam bhaiya. They both treated me like a younger brother," Anuj Rawat said.

“Gautam bhaiya (Gautam Gambhir) used to field at the slips and guided me after every ball. He used to tell me how much distance I should keep from the stumps, so that the ball would carry easily to me. He taught me one thing - 'always know your bowlers well'. The more you practice with your bowlers, the better a keeper you will become," Anuj Rawat further mentioned.

With the IPL set to begin from September 19 in the UAE, Anuj Rawat will be hopeful of making an impact if he gets a chance to play.