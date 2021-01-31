"I never liked spin, always wanted to be a fast bowler" - Kuldeep Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made a stunning revelation that he desired to be a fast bowler and hated spin bowling when he was growing up.at a very young age,

The 26-year-old has said that he could swing the ball both ways. But because of his diminutive stature, Kuldeep Yadav's coach advised him to try spin bowling.

During a video on KKR's official Facebook page, Kuldeep Yadav talked about his anger on being asked to leave fast bowling.

"Fast bowling appeared easy back then. I think I was good at fast bowling. Even my coach used to feel the same because my wrist would work well. I could swing the ball both ways even at the age of 10-11 years. But the hurdle was my lack of growth. So he asked me to switch to spin bowling," Kuldeep Yadav said.

Kuldeep Yadav revealed that the first ball he tried as a spin-bowler was left-arm wrist-spin, saying in this regard:

"I was initially very displeased because I never liked spin and always wanted to be a fast bowler. I was angry, but when he told be to bowl spin, I tried and started off bowling chinaman (left-arm wrist spin) in the very first attempt".

"I was very angry and didn't go to the ground for 10 days" - Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav revealed that he did not go to training for ten days, as he disliked the idea of leaving fast-bowling. However,, his coach made him realize that spin-bowling could be a very successful option for him.

"I was very angry and didn't go to the ground for ten days, as I was determined to continue with fast bowling. But Sir said if I really wanted to play cricket and come to the ground, I had to take up spin bowling. So I went back to the academy after ten days," Kuldeep Yadav asserted.

As left-arm wrist-spin is a difficult skill, Kuldeep Yadav's coach wanted the youngster to work on his game.

"When Sir asked me to bowl spin, I don't know why, but I subconsciously decided to bowl chinaman (left-arm wrist spin). It just came out voluntarily. Even my Sir understood that it was a rare quality. So he spotted the talent and preferred working on it," Kuldeep Yadav further added.

Gautam Gambhir surprised on KKR retaining Kuldeep Yadav.



Kuldeep Yadav only played in 5 out of 14 games for KKR in the 2020 season, despite Sunil Narine missing a few games! pic.twitter.com/miu1psaJZq — Team Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir97) January 24, 2021

The 26-year-old has not played much for the Indian team or for his IPL franchise in recent times. But he could have a role to play in the upcoming Test series against England as well as the IPL 2021 tournament.